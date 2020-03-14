Users on Facebook are spreading a photo of a vaccine used on cattle to falsely imply that the novel coronavirus infecting humans globally has been known about “for years.”
That suggestion is false for a few reasons:
Coronavirus is a generic term for a large family of viruses, not any unique strain, in humans and animals. The vaccine pictured, ScourGuard 4K, is a vaccine for “pregnant cows and heifers” to help prevent diarrhea in their calves caused by bovine coronavirus and other microbes. As its name suggests, bovine coronavirus is a virus that infects cattle.
The novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, was first publicly reported in late 2019. The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has since spread internationally.
Many credible news outlets, citing experts, have actually suggested face masks are not a certain preventative measure for the general public to protect itself from the virus. U.S. government officials have requested Americans not purchase such masks and instead leave them available for healthcare workers.
Christina Lood, a spokeswoman for Zoetis, the manufacturer for the vaccine in question, has stated that “ScourGuard 4KC is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the vaccination of healthy, pregnant cows and heifers as an aid in preventing diarrhea in their calves caused in part by bovine coronavirus.”
Lood noted that the bovine coronavirus and the 2019 novel coronavirus, both of which are betacoronaviruses, are from different lineages — and said that “very little cross protection has been demonstrated between” the two subgroups of betacoronavirus.
In other words, there’s little evidence to suggest the vaccine used to protect cattle from the bovine coronavirus would be effective in vaccinating against the novel coronavirus.
The posts could also leave the wrong, and harmful, impression that the cattle vaccine can be used by humans.
“Under no circumstance should people vaccinate themselves with any animal vaccine,” Jeremy Schefers, an assistant professor in the department of veterinary population medicine at the University of Minnesota, says. “It’s dangerous and likely won’t work.”
There is not yet a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said a vaccine won’t be ready for “a year to a year-and-a-half,” at best.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has said it “does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.” It instead suggests masks be worn by people “who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings.”
The CDC has outlined other preventative measures, such as avoiding close contact with those who are sick; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and washing hands and surfaces regularly.
