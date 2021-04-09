DEAR AMOR: What is the best way to get rid of squash bugs?— Chelsey
DEAR CHELSEY: I can certainly relate to your obvious squash bug disgust. Squash bugs, anasa tristis, can infest our vining plants like gourd, squash, pumpkin, cucumber, cantaloupe, and watermelon.
As a home gardener, I take pride in the many vegetable varieties I could grow. There is one vegetable, however, that I will not grow. I had observed that whenever I had kabocha squash, tons of squash bugs were infesting it and covering the whole vine patch.
Besides my unfortunate failure in raising kabocha, I have maintained my yearly crop of vine plants through the years. Included in my must-haves are my favorite kinds of gourd, summer and winter squash, cucumber, cantaloupe and watermelon. By my experience, these don’t seem to attract thousands of those super-pesky bugs in my garden. If they were present, they did not catch my attention at all.
Yes, I do watch my garden grow.
Identification
Squash bugs are winged, large, brown insects that sometimes show up inside our homes by accident when bringing in our harvested garden produce, or they found their way inside our homes on their own when overwintering in sheltered locations.
Adult squash bugs also overwinter in the garden under fallen leaves, mulches, and other means of shelter they found comfortable enough to survive the harsh winter. They come out of their hiding places in early spring, then mate and lay their eggs on the underside of our vining vegetables and fruits.
These eggs hatch within 10 days. They look like red or black spiders early in their development. Nymphs, the immature bugs, and those adult bugs feed themselves by sucking out the sap from their host plant.
Squash bugs are so attracted to kabocha squash by my own experience. Pumpkins can also be heavily infested by them, including the fruit.
When our plants started to have yellow and brown spots, it could be an indicator of the presences of squash bugs. Plants devoured by squash bugs became unhealthy and wilt. Some young plants could die from these infestations.
Prevention
Avoid raising host plants. The easiest prevention I could find in order to enjoy a squash-bug-free garden is to avoid planting vegetables that are highly attractive to squash bugs. It is smarter to just purchase kabocha and pumpkins from stores than to deal with masses of bugs that take too much of our time or expense on sprays.
Remove egg clusters. These are found in undersides of leaves by cutting the leaf off and tossing them in the burning pit. Otherwise, hand-crushing of eggs is another option if you can.
Spray insecticidal soap. Young bugs can be destroyed by insecticidal soap. Canola oil and neem oil also works in eliminating these young squash bugs or nymphs.
Drown young and adult bugs. Using a container with soapy water, drop those crawling bugs inside to drown. This will only be effective if only a few bugs were detected. It would be back-breaking and totally impossible if these bugs had multiplied greatly.
Trap and capture. Place a good-size weathered piece of wood by your squash plant. At night these bugs will seek shelter under the wood. Early in the morning, look under the wood, then capture and drown those bugs in a container with soapy water.
Plant resistant varieties. Choose cucurbit or vining plant varieties that are resistant to squash bugs when buying young plants for your home gardens.
Clean up plant debris. After the growing season is over, remove plant debris that may become a home to many of these squash bugs. If our no-till garden is mulched, these bugs may still be present in the area. However, in my experience, I found these bugs almost nonexistent as long as I have no host plant for them to feast on.
