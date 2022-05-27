On Easter Sunday, Ash, August and Juniper May came to visit Papa and Grams. They have a Great Pyrenees dog that is very protective of the kids. When the children go out in the backyard Lois (Grams) always says to the dog, “Slate Sirrell, if you bark, I will spank you with the broom.” Lois has a little toy broom that she uses to spank him on the rear. Later, the kids came in and said to Lois, “He must really like that broom because he kept on barking!” — Lois Housholder-Dennis of Fort Wayne, Grams for Ash, August and Juniper May, the children of Jade and Alex Harmeyer
+++
Erin was laid up for a few days and she reported this is what happened:
Henry (who is in kindergarten): Uh oh, she doesn’t like our potions.
The soap was empty, the aloe was empty, shampoo and body wash were empty and the toilet was clogged. — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry) of Fort Wayne
+++
Florentina, 5, was asked to settle down and be quiet. Her response: “I can be very quiet when you massage my back.” — Sally Witwer Stolz (grandmother of Florentina) of Maryland
+++
Cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents spent a lot of time outdoors at the Wysong farm in rural Wawaka. Teresa, 3; Phillip and Miles, both 4; Maria and Florentina, both 5; Alessandra and Selma, both 7, and Eva, 8, created a game on the grass. Their game was something like an obstacle course, using large cones that they had found. Jeff Lilley, a cousin who is in his 50s, loves kids and asked if he could join the fun. Phillip asked Jeff, “Are you 5?” — Jeff Lilley of Maryland
+++
A few memories from when we were with granddaughter, Sara, 5:
In a rental car we discovered that all three seat belts in the back seat needed to be buckled, even if only two people were seated in the back seat. So Sara said she fastened “the ghost’s seat belt!”
During a quiet period, I asked Sara what she was thinking. She replied, “Nothing ... I’m thinking about a thought.”
Describing a snorkeling trip with her parents, Sara said someone pulled her while she was snorkeling “so I didn’t have to paddle my legs!”
+++
A catalog came in the mail that had all sorts of beautiful dresses for kids. Alessandra, 7, really liked a few of them and she needs a couple more dresses because she’s growing but the prices are outrageous. Her mother told her the dresses are too expensive. “Yeah, it’s probably better to let Santa buy these,” Alessandra said. Her mother didn’t have the heart to tell her that Santa’s budget looks like hers! — Former Wawaka resident Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) of Texas
+++
