No one was more surprised than me when I was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” in high school. I wasn’t the valedictorian, I didn’t have a blossoming entrepreneurship. I didn’t have big plans at Yale or Notre Dame. I only wanted to go to college, get a job, get married and have a family. So I did. I stayed home with my children for 13 years, then returned to work part-time, with the feeling that I missed something.
Many of my old friends had started on a career path and never left it. Several owned successful businesses; others published books and became professors and doctors. Some invested in real estate and electronics. Their bright lives made my life appear dull and uninteresting. I had definitely not “succeeded,” whatever that meant. We didn’t have a big house or take expensive vacations. I had missed almost an entire decade of national news because I had three children who liked to read Dr. Seuss and watch Arthur on PBS.
Maybe you feel that way too. Do others seem to have more adventures and fewer troubles? Do you look back on your choices and wish you had chosen differently?
Here’s what I’ve learned: the past is past. The more we focus on it, the less we notice what is happening right now. And right now is the only moment we really ever have.
What is happening in your Now? What makes you feel grateful? Did you notice the sunrise? Did you give thanks for the crisp air and lazy snowflakes? Did you really taste that coffee or just gulp it down? If you can be mindful of what is happening right now, letting go of the expectations and disappointments of the past, you will find out that just breathing is enough.
You don’t have to achieve anything. You are enough just the way you are.
