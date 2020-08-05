”A great pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do.”
— Walter Gagehot
I find it hard to believe that it has been 50 years since I graduated from high school. At the time, my guidance counselor told me that I shouldn’t go to college, that I wouldn’t be successful. I was offended by his comments because ever since I was a young kid, I wanted to be a teacher and coach.
This quote, “A great pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do,” has always been in the back of my mind.
I don’t remember the counselor’s name, and I am sure that he wouldn’t remember me or the advice he gave me. I do know that I was always motivated to prove him wrong. I did not contact him after I graduated from undergraduate or graduate school with honors. He’ll never know that I taught at the college level for over 20 years and got to coach a variety of sports.
As a teacher myself, I don’t tell students what they cannot do. Rather, I encourage them to follow their passions and work hard to achieve whatever goals they have in life.
It is easy for others — your parents, your teachers, your relatives, even your friends — to tell you that you are not good enough, not talented enough, or not smart enough to succeed in whatever your goals are. But it is not your job to listen. Achieving your goals takes work, determination, sacrifice and time. All successful people will tell you that.
Regardless of what others tell you — do the work and follow your dreams, and they may come true!
