I want to address a subject which many are pondering at this time of year but might have trouble in participating in — giving thanks.
As we look at what is currently taking place all around us, we get a greater sense of complaining more and being less thankful. Division, isolation, judgment, dissension, biases, fighting/arguing and lack of purpose all contribute to the pains which many are facing. Because of these, many retreat into themselves and seclude themselves from interacting with others; no one ever knows what one might say/do which would “offend” someone and create more hatred and division.
Is there hope for being thankful? Yes.
It is too hard for a person to not find something to be thankful for, yet we, as a people, tend to focus on the negativity because that seems to be the loudest voice talking. Just because this is the loudest voice doesn’t mean it is the only voice.
Often, the peaceful voices are soft and simple, giving hope and peace when one takes the time and effort to focus on this. If we truly listen, we can hear its voice rise higher than the hatred and anger. It soothes the soul and brings peace. This peace is what we can focus on for giving thanks.
How does one begin to focus on thankfulness? There are several methods which might seem simple. That is because they are:
• Look for what is going on that is positive/right in your life.
• Count what blessings you have — family, work, relationships, etc.
• Count difficulties as teachable moments — What ways can you grow closer to God/others?
• Ask yourself: “What would my life look like without the blessings I have?
I share these because life is more than just pain and heartache. We tend to focus on these because they are what distracts us from the reasons we enjoy life and persevere through the trials and frustrations of life. Take childbirth for a moment: a great deal of pain and discomfort takes place yet that is soon forgotten when you hold your child in your arms. That pain is worth every moment as the child comes into your life. So it is with all things: at the time these takes place, they are hard and unbearable. However, the time comes when we are thankful for those struggles because they make us stronger, happier and more thankful for what we have. Too often we fail to appreciate what God has provided because we are too busy to see all he does for us.
A good example of how to being thankful in a thankless time would be the book of Psalm. The various writers were going through some very difficult times and within their sharing the pains and sorrows they were able to lift praise and thanksgiving in the midst of them. The writers share how thankful they are when they have lost everything, had threats on their lives, lost friendships and loved ones, even times where they felt apart from God himself. Yet, they gave thanks.
What are you thankful for? What are the relationships you are happy to be part of? Where do you see God working in your life? Has he been with you during troubled times? These can be the beginning for you to find ways to give thanks.
And as you give thanks, it would be not only wise but beneficial if you are able to tell those people in your life who are important to you just how thankful you are for them. Too many times we wish that we could tell people what they mean to us and then something happens which forbids us the ability to tell those individuals. If there are people that are special to you, people who have blessed you in various ways, take a moment to thank them and tell them how you feel. It’s often been said that you never know when the last time you see someone will actually be the last time that you see them. If you leave nothing left unsaid or undone, you will never regret if the unthinkable happens because you’ve already told them about how much you love and care for them.
With this being said, allow me to thank each and every one of you who read my articles, connect with me through social media and who have blessed me in many different ways. I do not take for granted your comments and responses to my articles and I wish to thank you for your encouragement to keep me writing and those who give me topics of discussion. It is my hope and prayer that God uses my writings to draw you closer to him and closer to one another. May you have a very blessed Thanksgiving remember to cherish those whom God has given you.
