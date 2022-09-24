Don’t point at other people, it is not polite. And when you do, there is one finger pointing at them and three fingers pointing at you. Growing up in Cortland, Ohio, I heard this bit of advice more than once. Very often, after I had just pointed at someone.
I have always taken this bit of advice to mean, that when we criticize someone, we tell three times more about ourselves than about the person we are criticizing. We generally are critical on topics on which we are familiar. They are within our field of experience and knowledge. The faults we find in others can well be a reflection of our own faults and the areas where we have difficulty. They may or may not be appropriate for the person being criticized.
I think this principle is especially true in politics. There is a strong correlation between what politicians accuse their opponent of doing and what the politicians do themselves. Jesus’ opinion of the political class of His day still holds true. In chapter 23 of Matthew He refers to them many times as hypocrites. In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus says, “Do not judge (criticize), so that you may not be judged. For with the judgment (criticism) you make you will be judged, and the measure you give will be the measure you get (Matthew 7:1-2).”
Jesus then goes on to say “Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye? Or how can you say to your neighbor, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while the log is in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye (Matthew 7:3-5).”
In the 8th chapter of the Gospel of John, the leaders ask Jesus what should be done with a woman who has been caught in adultery. He responds first by bending down and writing something on the ground with his finger. When they continue to question Him, He stands up and says, “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her (John 8:7b).” Then Jesus wrote something else on the ground. Slowly the crowd went away until all that was left was the woman.
Before politicians criticize others’ specks, they should first take care of their own logs. Until they have their own house in order, they should not throw stones at others. If all politicians would follow this advice, how would all the news broadcasters fill their time? Perhaps, with stories that are uplifting, informative, and inspiring!
Lest we be too quick to criticize politicians for critical attitude, we should first address our own practice. Do we have our own house in order? Are any of us without sin so that we can cast stones at others? I suspect that if we did have our house in order and were without sin, we would not have the impulse to criticize others. We would be more inclined to be like the Good Samaritan and be looking for ways to help our neighbors in need.
One way to avoid being critical is to follow the advice of Paul in his letter to the Philippians. “Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things (Philippians 4:8)
