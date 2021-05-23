Q. I have a small house in town that I have lived in for 35 years with my wife and two kids. Over the years I have maintained things well including the vinyl siding and aluminum soffits. My siding looks good except I have a couple of busted vinyl corners. In one spot a hole is busted into the corner. I have replaced a couple pieces of siding damaged from some leftover by the builder years ago. I have 3½” outside vinyl corners that are wood grain that I need to replace. I cannot figure out how to repair and make it look right without taking the siding off. Have you any suggestions? — Michael in Hudson
A. There is kind of a trick to replace the outside corner on a vinyl sided house. First is to find the right corners. Try and get a match on the color and find a vinyl corner that is just a bit bigger than the existing one, say a 4” corner.
Also, you will want to match the texture if possible, like woodgrain or smooth. If you absolutely have to you can change texture or go to a contrasting color but you will need to do all the corners of the house.
Once you have your replacement corners lay them on a bench to work with them. Now with a longer razor knife, I like the ones with a handle attached, cut the inside of the attached “J” channel, and remove the entire length of the vinyl corner.
You are left with the outside full corner and the return of vinyl to the removed “J.” This will allow you to place the slightly larger corner over the damaged corner and use the vinyl return to clip over the existing corner.
The existing “J” of the existing corner remains in place, so no siding needs removed. It will take some wrestling to get them on; we would use a siding tool that helps unlock or lock the vinyl strip over the existing.
You want to do the whole corner so there are no repair seams. If you cannot find a new vinyl corner that is slightly larger, cut the face off the existing corner with a razor blade knife so it will flex, allowing you to install same size corner over the existing.
