Brooke Hastings of Kendallville shared this photo of her daughters at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend. Speaking of fun things for kids to do, Kid City will be at the Noble County Fairgrounds Saturday (it is always the first Saturday of August) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free but parking is $2. Come and say hi to me and other AFS volunteers at the AFS booth in the Merchants’ Building. (AFS is an international student exchange organization in partnership with the U.S. State Department, founded following WW II.) We will be giving away books (for kids and adults) about other countries and the United States. We will also have some fun interactive activities. Local AFS volunteers are seeking host families for all or part of the upcoming school year. AFS exchange students have excellent medical insurance and spending money. The host family only needs to provide a bed, meals and transportation to school (car, bus or walking). The students are ages 15-17 and have a wide variety of interests, such as volunteering, cooking/baking, music, dance, sports ... to name just a few. All of them have excellent academic records. For more information go to afsusa.org or yesprograms.org or contact me at 318-1981 or Angela Miller at 316-9336.