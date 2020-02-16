KENDALLVILLE — Sad, late-breaking news on Wednesday about the death of ConLei Walworth topped this week’s most-read stories as thousands of people reacted to the story on social media.
ConLei, 13, the daughter of Chris and Jill Walworth, was diagnosed with cancer in her spine and brain on May 30 and passed away Wednesday morning. She was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and over the past month or so has been in pediatric hospice.
ConLei and Boss Baby Nomalee Gregory were the featured recipients of funds from this year’s Liv It Up block party in Angola, organized by cancer survivor Olivia Stoy and the Liv It Up Foundation. The annual Little John’s Lemonade Stand on Lake Gage, held by Prairie Heights students Grace Johnson and Emily McCrea and their families each year to benefit local children with cancer, also supported ConLei. In October, she received the proceeds from T-shirt sales and the carnival at the fifth annual Boo Cancer event at Trine University.
“Our spunky little turtle lover left us this morning at 10 a.m. She was not in pain and was surrounded by family. We will miss her big smile, her quick wit, and her funny one liners. There was no one in the world like ConLei Nadine,” her Facebook page announced.
Since the news broke late Wednesday, expect to see it in next week’s web report too, as many people logged in to find the story Thursday morning.
It wasn’t all bad news this week as a mix of positive news stories also topped the Top 10 most-viewed from Feb. 6-Feb. 12:
Community mourns ConLei Walworth — 13,770 pageviews
Deputy sheriff’s car struck on interstate — 12,919 pageviews
Wolcottville man gets 8 1/2 years in shooting — 7,985 pageviews
Kruse Plaza owners buy portion of Amish Acres — 7,112 pageviews
Officer’s bravery to be featured on TV show — 2,795 pageviews
A super experience — 1,760 pageviews
Indiana takes action to address coronavirus — 1,623 pageviews
Five years later, organ recipient meets donor family — 1,537 pageviews
Second Amendment group pitches sanctuary status for Noble County — 1,434 pageviews
LaGrange County police make huge heroin bust, 10 arrested — 1,352 pageviews
On Facebook, ConLei’s passing made waves on the KPC News social media page, while information about a cutest pet contest and a DeKalb deputy car being struck were the top three posts:
Feb. 12: Sad time in the Prairie Heights and Steuben County community — 7,887 people reach, 3,509 reactions, 393 shares, 407 comments.
Feb. 10: 2020 cutest pet contest! Can your pet win the race? Enter KPC’s 2020 cutest pet content. — 5,699 people reached, 51 reactions, 20 shares, 19 comments.
Feb. 8: Deputy sheriff’s car struck on interstate — 5,142 people reached, 95 reactions, 250 shares, six comments.
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, it was ConLei, the deputy crash and a sentencing from a Main Street shooting that topped reader interest:
Feb. 12: (The Herald Republican) Community mourns Conlei Walworth — 645 people reached (7,887 reach on KPC News), 32 reactions, 343 shares, two comments.
Feb. 8: (The Star) The full report is now available; deputy sheriff’s car struck on interstate — 386 people reached (5,142 reach on KPC News), 975 reactions, 269 shares, 177 comments.
Feb. 11 (The News Sun) The shooting occurred in a detached garage on North Main Street in Kendallville in February 2019 — 6,328 people reached, 417 reactions, 152 shares, 199 comments.
