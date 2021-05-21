Many of you readers will remember that in March Lester Bender of Albion shared with me the story about his 8-year-old granddaughter who wrote to former President Trump because she had read a book about him. Well, he wrote back! Lester shared a photo of the letter she received. The letter — with the letterhead reading Donald and Melania Trump — said: “Thank you for your wonderful letter. We are inspired by your words and heartened by your support. Our Nation’s bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning and never, ever give up. Always remember you have family, friends, teachers and coaches who care about you and will help you reach your full potential. May God bless you and your family. With very best wishes, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
This is the story from the March 19 column about Mallory’s letter:
Mallory, 8, read a book about former President Trump. When she asked her mother for former President Trump’s address, her mother said she didn’t know but she could still write a letter. Mallory got on their laptop and soon found the former president’s address. This is what her letter, written by hand, said. “Dear Donald Trump, I loved your speech. I knew you were the best president our country has ever had. I love you because you love America. My address is ... I keep telling my mom to have you come to our house. We have a good family and we voted for you. We would really give you hugs. I really would want to meet you. You could ride an airplane to get here. You really have a very very good family. I am a second grader at Topeka Elem. There is a book about you that I read. I really enjoyed that book. I really hope you can come here. By your friend Mallory.” — Grandpa Les and Grandma Judy Bender of Albion.
Vi was with her granddaughters for supper while the girls’ parents were attending a meeting. After feeding baby Violette, Vi put her on the floor, letting her crawl wherever she wished. As the older girls were eating, Vi reminded them to eat over their plates, to catch the crumbs. Nonetheless, bits of food fell to the floor, as happens with preschoolers. Oldest sister, Eva, commented. “Some people have dogs that clean up what drops to the floor — we have a baby!” And that is what prompted Vi to notice that indeed baby Violette was under the table, enjoying the tasty bits of dinner that she was finding on the floor. — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to email to me their stories.
