Dani’s brother, Fred Sutorius, who was born with Down Syndrome, lived with Dani for many years. He died from flu complications in 2006, at age 55, and she still misses him terribly. A favorite memory is when Fred told his podiatrist that he wanted to “be a foot doctor, too.” The doctor told Fred that he would need to go to school for several years in order to be a podiatrist. Fred said, “Oh, then I’ll be a brain surgeon!” The doctor told him that brain surgeons need to go to school even longer. Not to be discouraged, and with no hesitation, Fred responded, “I’ll be a volunteer brain surgeon!” Dani and the doctor’s staff were rather taken aback as they envisioned a volunteer brain surgeon! — Dani Simmers of Kendallville
+++
Joyce says she cannot begin to keep up with her great-granddaughter, Ruby. Joyce’s granddaughter, Justy, takes the kids to school and day care, each day. First, is Cora, who gets dropped off for first grade. Then Ruby has all her mother’s attention in the car! One day the conversation began when Ruby asked, “Do you think when we die, we get a second head?” And another day, Ruby asked, “Do you think there really is such a thing as trolls?” Her mother wanted to keep her imagination going, so she replied, “Yes, they are hiding.” But Ruby corrected her, “No, they are extinct, Mom!”
Joyce added that recently the girls were in a wedding. Ruby called it a “ball” and recently Joyce got a picture of Ruby in her mother’s closet planning her (Ruby’s) wedding outfit. (There was no mention of a groom!) — Joyce Crowl of Michigan
+++
My sister Vi and her husband Phil have a dozen grandchildren — and most of them nearby! Grandson Miles, 4, of Indianapolis, who was with them for several days recently, asked if he could walk to his Uncle Chuck’s house, which is 2 miles away. (Chuck and Marta are the parents of five cousins/potential playmates.) Vi told Miles she has run to Uncle Chuck’s house. “Can I run there?” Miles asked. Vi said, “Well, maybe when you are older you can run there. Miles said, “OK, maybe when I am 7.” Vi assured him that he would have to be a little older than 7. Miles was satisfied, “OK, maybe when I’m 81!” — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
While Vi was helping Miles put toothpaste on his child-size toothbrush, he commented, very seriously, “My mommy says I need have Florida on my teeth.”
And saying his prayers at night, Miles began, “Our Father, who works in heaven ...”
+++
Some friends of ours have done extensive and lovely remodeling of their home so that they can live there for many years to come. They were showing their young grandchildren around so that they could understand the new floor plan and appreciate all the changes, such as the refurbished guest room and upgraded bathrooms. When they reached the remodeled master bedroom and bathroom, their oldest grandchild, age 6 at the time, asked, “Why didn’t I get this room?”
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.