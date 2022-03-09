YES and FLEX students from eight nations learned firsthand Saturday morning about the kind of representative government Russian President Vladimir Putin fears so greatly and is trying to obliterate in Ukraine and elsewhere around the globe.
I am a volunteer with AFS, the world’s oldest international exchange organization; AFS works with the YES and FLEX programs, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
East Noble students Medyen of Bethlehem, Abbas of Lebanon and Eldar of Kyrgyzstan and Indiana’s other five AFS YES and FLEX students — representing India, Tunisia, Romania, Senegal and Tanzania — are here for the school year.
Following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Sens. Dick Lugar and Ted Kennedy founded the Youth Exchange and Study program for U.S. students to study abroad and for high school students from more than 30 nations to spend a school year in the U.S.
The FLEX program was founded a few years later by Sen. Bill Bradley, with the same goals as YES, but serving countries in Eurasia, including Ukraine, which has a number of students in the U.S. this year.
In addition to their high school activities and volunteer work, the YES and FLEX students participate in enrichment activities, planned by volunteers such as myself. A main goal is to help the students obtain a fuller understanding of our democracy.
Our time Saturday with two long-serving Republican legislators was arranged by Jim Snellenberger, a 1971 East Noble graduate, a former classmate of mine and a friend of both lawmakers.
State Sen. Mike Crider, Greenfield, who has served in the Indiana Senate since 2012, is the Majority Whip and chairman of the Homeland Security and Transportation Committee. Director of Law Enforcement for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from 2006 to 2010, he graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 1981, and the FBI National Academy in 2003.
State Rep. Bob Cherry of Hancock County has been a member of the Indiana House of Representatives since 1998. He served on the Hancock County Council from 1992 to 1996.
With roughly 6.8 million people, Indiana has 100 state representatives and 50 state senators. During his opening remarks, Crider told us every state representative represents 1 percent of 6.8 million, roughly 68,000 people, and every state senator represents 2 percent, roughly 136,00 people.
“I spend most of my time working on mental health, addiction and human trafficking,” Crider said. “I try to make the process work better for victims.”
One of Crider’s successes involves the statute of limitations. Due to Crider’s work, the normal five-year statute of limitations is extended another five years if there is a confession, a DNA discovery or discovery of a recording to give the prosecutor enough information to charge for a crime. For example, he said a person was arrested recently “30 years after the fact of an assault.”
He said a “big bill” he passed this year relates to juvenile justice; it includes screening for behavioral health issues and transition services for young people as they come out of incarceration.
“Most of the time we are just changing laws, not writing new laws,” Crider said. “It’s a fascinating process to be part of.”
Abbas of Lebanon asked about his feelings regarding HB 1134.
“It is the most contentious bill we’ve dealt with this session,” Crider said. “It was filed because some parents were worried about critical race theory discussions that were happening in some settings. Typically conflicts are addressed at the local level. The bill as written was pretty restrictive and that raised red flags for me at first ... as I speak, I believe the bill is essentially dead.”
Crider said he and Cherry host a monthly breakfast for school superintendents to share their suggestions and concerns.
In response to a question about another controversial issue — allowing people to legally carry guns without a permit — Crider said, “I like the idea of a database that lets law enforcement know who is a proper person and the mental health piece ... we are still discussing the bill. It will be interesting to see what happens.”
He said he supports pieces of the constitutional carry bill but not the entire concept, emphasizing that ultimately he tries to honor the wishes of his constituents. “It’s a balancing act.”
In response to a question about Ukraine, Crider urged people to view on Youtube the impassioned pleas of Victoria Spartz, an immigrant from Ukraine. A former colleague of his in the Statehouse, Spartz, now serves in the U.S. Congress. A link is with this column at kpcnews.com.
“I think we have to pull out all stops,” Crider said. “She came from the areas that are literally being wiped off the map.”
Moving to the House chambers, on the other side of the Statehouse, Cherry, vice chairman of the ways and means committee, said some form of tax cut will pass — such as phasing out over time the business personal property tax.
Asked about school book fees — specifically why is Indiana one of only a few states that put textbook rental fees on the backs of parents — Cherry said there are priorities. Indiana already spends more than half of its state budget on education. “A pie is only so big,” he said. “If you make one slice bigger it takes away from something else and we have to be sustaining.”
But he promised to “keep it in mind.”
Cherry, who voted for HB 1134, said a lot of the bill was good and he believes parts will come back in future years. “It was to quit teaching hate,” he said. “There were some things that were misrepresented.”
Regarding the other extremely controversial bill — constitutional carry — he said allowing people to legally carry guns without a permit does not increase crime.
“The bad people still get the guns,” he said, adding he believes that gun safety should be encouraged. “I don’t want any harm done to anybody,” he said. “Lives are valuable.”
The legislators weighed in on how they reach decisions.”Each bill has (people) that either like it or hate it and they are all advocating and lobbying for changes in the bill,” Crider said.
Medyen of Bethlehem said he liked learning about how state government “listens to people and responds to their needs to improve their lives and help them to live safely.”
The public is invited to meet East Noble’s AFS exchange students Thursday, March 17, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library. In addition to Abbas, Medyen and Eldar, Jan of Germany will be there. All four will give programs about their countries and answer questions.
As a host parent and volunteer with AFS, I am grateful for the opportunities the State Department provides for international students to come here for a school year on full scholarships.
Citizen diplomacy helps to spread democratic ideals and keep democracies strong.
