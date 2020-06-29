"All of this for something with a 99% recovery rate!?!"
If you've been around any coronavirus social media posts, you've probably seen this sentiment. I know I've seen it a bunch on KPC News posts, but I also saw it from someone recently around my personal Facebook too.
And while that statement is true in the overall sense, it's also relative in the sense that it's not equal for everyone.
As northeast Indiana has gone through a recent surge in cases despite the rest of the state doing better than in May, and as cases tick up in other states and on the whole nationally, I've noticed that the conversation has turned away from cases to now being focused on severity.
"How many people are hospitalized?"
"How many people are recovered!"
"The death rate is going down!"
I get accused a lot of trying to hide these things, however, I've written about all of them at one time or another. And I get complaints that I don't put every single detail in every single story.
So let's look at it again:
• Hospitalizations are down statewide. At 1,749 on April 8, total hospitalizations have been in steady decline for weeks now, sitting at 617 as of Saturday. (That being said, locally, hospitalizations in LaGrange County, have been up compared to the past, which is worthy of concern.)
• Hospital capacity remains good. About 39% of ICU beds are available and about 84% of ventilators. That capacity has been steady for a long time, which is part of the reason Indiana continues advancing on its reopening plan.
• Deaths have been slowing. In April, the state averaged 33 deaths per day, and in May, it was 32 per day. Since June started, that's slowed to an average of 16 per day.
• Indiana has recorded 2,427 deaths since March 16 attributable to COVID-19. A reminder here that from October 2019 to May 2020, the state logged 131 flu deaths.
Now, let's talk more specifically about deaths, since that seems to be the latest point of interest.
Back in April, in the first phase of the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health study, researchers estimated the "true" scope of COVID-19 by trying to estimate the number of people who may have had the virus and either never were tested or carried it asymptomatically.
Through that, they estimated an overall mortality rate of about 0.58% in Indiana, about six times higher than the influenza death rate of 0.1%.
That rate means that, of the total population, for about every 200 people who get infected with COVID-19, whether they know it or not, one person is likely to die.
This is the foundation of the "99% recovery rate" banner people are hoisting.
But we know that COVID-19 does not affect all populations equally. Although people 60-plus account for just 29% of all cases, they account for 92% of all deaths.
Among known cases — people who we know test positive for COVID-19 and are therefore recorded by the state — overall, 5.4% of those people have died to date.
But when you break that down by age group, you'll find that average hides great disparities.
For those age 0-49, the mortality rate among known cases is only 0.2%, lower than even the broader general mortality rate. If you're young, your chances of dying from COVID-19, whether you know you have it or not, is very, very low.
In the 50-59 age group, that death rate among known cases is 1.7%, still pretty low, 1-in-50.
As you step up to 60-69, a positive COVID-19 test puts you in a category where the death rate has been 7.2%. A 1-in-14 chance. That's getting a little dicey.
At 70-79, testing positive for COVID-19 puts you in a group that has seen a 17% mortality rate in Indiana. That's 1-in-6. That's Russian roulette with one bullet in a six-chamber revolver.
Then at 80-plus, if you test positive for COVID-19, you're in a group where 30.9% of patients have died. That's a little under 1-in-3.
We don't know overall mortality rates by age group for everyone who might catch COVID-19, but it's something the Fairbanks researchers said they are working on.
That being said, since older people are more likely to get seriously ill, it would follow they're probably also less likely to carry it asymptomatically than younger people, so the "known case" rates may be closer to "true" mortality than for younger people.
I'm 34. The probability of me dying from COVID-19 is very, very low. I've got very little to lose, even if I do get sick, even if I'm totally asymptomatic and not affected one bit.
But what seems to continue to be lost on people about a communicable disease is that the things I do — or don't do — can impact people around me.
I'm acutely aware that I could easily pass it on to people with significantly more at risk than me.
Example: I work in close proximity every day to one coworker who is older than 60, who also happens to be a caretaker for her mother who is older than 90.
COVID-19 is no laughing matter for them.
It's good that Indiana's death rates are low and still decreasing.
But, at least to me, that's not an excuse to pretend like there aren't still serious consequences out there for people who aren't me.
Yes, COVID-19 has a 99% recovery rate on the whole.
But that rate is relative; it's not equal for all Hoosiers.
