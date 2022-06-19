KENDALLVILLE — A followup about the legal issues posed by child predator video stings done by northern Indiana vigilante group Bikers Against Predators was the most-read story of the week.
Goshen-based Bikers Against Predators was in Kendallville May 31 after having set up a meeting between a Kendallville man and a decoy posing as a young girl at the Cole Center Family YMCA, allegedly for an illicit encounter.
Following a series of events which led to no one being arrested, the internet was abuzz with people alleging that the Kendallville Police Department doesn’t do anything to protect the city’s children from child predators. Bikers Against Predators organizer Robert then posted a follow-up video which was critical of the police response, insinuating that Noble County was the only county where his group was having difficulty getting cases filed.
After an initial story speaking with Kendallville Police and the Noble County Prosecutor, who laid out issues their methods had when it come to trying to prosecutor alleged perpetrators, supporters of the group suggested The News Sun call other counties who reported “thank” the group.
Prosecutors from Elkhart, Allen and Marshall counties where the group has conducted stings spoke with The News Sun, airing very similar concerns to issues raised by Noble County.
The story picked up over 2,000 views online and plenty of social media commentary.
Here’s the Top 10 stories of the week from June 9-15:
1) Biker sting cases ‘problematic’ — 2,218 pageviews
2) Storm cuts a devastating swath through Steuben — 1,434 pageviews
3) Former players help softball team write new history — 1,327 pageviews
4) Family tradition — 1,272 pageviews
5) Carnival rides are gone for 2022 Noble fair — 1,180 pageviews
6) Person of interested in custody linked to Monday’s Topeka fire — 1,151 pageviews
7) Satanic killing accomplice back in jail (May 2007 article) — 1,134 pageviews
8) KPD snares 4 in drug bust — 1,078 pageviews
9) Eastside’s softball state championship in photos — 1,048 pageviews
10) Bill’s Towing celebrates grand opening — 1,027 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about Eastside softball winning a state title, a state road closure in Rome City and the Bikers Against Predators followup were the top posts of the week:
June 13: A sidebar/notebook from Saturday’s 2A state championship win for the Eastside softball team — 10,878 people reached, 130 reactions, four shares, five comments
June 15: (Shared from The News Sun) Cars speeding down local streets. Trucks turning down residential roads. Utility crews working along the detour routes. Rome City isn’t having a great June so far with S.R. 9 shut down — 7,120 people reached, 30 reactions, 28 shares, 38 comments
June 12: (Shared from The News Sun) “Generally speaking, what they are doing is not prosecutable,” said Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, a sentiment echoed by other northern Indiana prosecutors, too — 6,632 people reached, 39 reactions, 21 shares, 66 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a Prairie Heights welding class getting certified, youth theater in DeKalb County and the State Road 9 closure in Rome City were the top posts of the week:
June 9: (The Herald Republican) The entire Prairie Heights High School class passed the test on the certification standards of the American Welding Society — 2,421 people reached, 294 reactions, 13 shares, 47 comments
June 9: (The Star) A large cast of youth are ready to stage ‘Beauty and The Beast” Friday and Saturday at DeKalb High School — 2,093 people reached, 76 reactions, nine shares, four comments
June 15: (The News Sun) State Road 9 shut earlier this month so INDOT crews could remove the Northport Road bridge and the closure of the main way into town from the north is causing some headaches — 8,662 people reached, 58 reactions, 37 shares, 52 comments
