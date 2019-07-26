Happy birthday to our daughter Dorothy Dankel of Bergen, Norway. She turns 40 today. Terry and I returned Wednesday after a week with family in Sweden and travels elsewhere, including St. Petersburg, Russia. In Sweden, 13 of us stayed in an Air BnB in a rural area, 2 1/2 hours from Stockholm. Pictured from left are four of our six grandchildren: Nora, Jane and Mari of Norway and Sara of Pennsylvania. The photo was taken in Sweden by Carl Dankel of Volda, Norway, Dorothy’s father-in-law. Our other two grandchildren, Priscilla and Oliver, live in Chile.