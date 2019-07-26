In June, while visiting our daughter, Liz, her husband, Sam, and their daughter, Sara, 3, in Pennsylvania, Terry toured Valley Forge and did a wonderful Sunday feature about the historic site for this newspaper (June 30). A friend of ours from Greenwood, Carolyn Wendt, saw Terry’s article online and told us that when she and her husband, Bill, a retired school principal, visited Valley Forge they shared a historical moment with another family. Bill said to the young boy, “Isn’t it exciting to be in the headquarters of George Washington?!” The father replied “We’re from England.”
Sara, 3, says, “Close the gate” when she wants the chair pushed closer to the dinner table. And when she wants to leave the table she says, “Open the gate, please.”
One beautiful afternoon when Sara and I were leaving the park in her neighborhood, Sara turned around in her stroller, waved and said, “Bye-bye, park ... Have a good day!”
When Sara sees M&Ms for sale she asks eagerly if we can buy some “M & Yums!”
Cucumbers are “cu-butters” for Sara, who loves butter. She loves cu-butters almost as much.
Sara lives a few miles from a train station that family and friends use for travel to Center City Philadelphia and more distant locations. Knowing that she was going to take a long trip on an airplane she often talked with excitement about going to the “plane station.”
When visiting in Elphia (Philadelphia), Sara loved using the alligators (elevators).
We returned Wednesday from travels in the Baltic region. Here is a funny story from Finland. Almost all Finns speak good English, but, of course, there can still be miscommunication. For example, a sign in our hotel room in Helsinki urged us to drink tap water (instead of bottled water) from the bathroom because Finnish water is pure and good. Later that day we spent a few hours on a small island off the coast of Helsinki visiting Suomenlinna, an 18th-century sea fortress and nature area. At a very modern gift shop on the island, an Asian woman approached the clerk and asked where she could fill up her water bottle. The clerk replied, “The water from the toilet is perfectly fine!” The Asian woman looked stunned and quickly walked away in the opposite direction from the “toilet” — the restroom.
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
