KENDALLVILLE — An analysis of new COVID-19 cases comparing vaccinated Hoosiers to unvaccinated Hoosiers was the top story of this past week on kpcnews.com.
The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 have been among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Even as the delta variant circulated the state more widely in recent days and more breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers are being reported, the incidence rate is still extremely lopsided.
COVID-19 vaccines — two-shot vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — were created with the goal of primarily preventing severe illness from COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and/or causing death.
Data tracking cases since vaccine deployment largely prove that those goals have been met, with fractional rates of hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated Hoosiers.
The story picked up more than 15,000 — and its fair share of arguments from anti-vaccine folks on social media — in the last week.
Here are the top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Aug. 12-18:
1) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 15,908 pageviews
2) Fort Wayne man held in Bixler Lake shooting — 7,129 pageviews
3) S.R. 9 crash kills Fort Wayne man — 6,453 pageviews
4) John Workman (obituary) — 1,552 pageviews
5) Eastside graduate now seeing patients — 1,425 pageviews
6) Former resident to be new town manager — 862 pageviews
7) $900 per acre: Rotary hears solar update — 744 pageviews
8) One person transported after Waterloo crash — 617 pageviews
9) Best friends take home state fair showmanship top honors — 579 pageviews
10) Kelley was trying to commit suicide by cop — 530 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page this past week, the Bixler Lake shooting, a warning by the Indiana Hospital Association about rising hospital utilization and vaccine data were the top three posts of the week:
Aug. 15: (Shared from The News Sun) The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday night — 9,327 people reached, 32 reactions, 99 shares, 24 comments
Aug. 17: The Indiana Hospital Association is raising red flags about capacity again as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to increase with no current signs of slowing — 6,629 people reached, 39 reactions, 13 shares, 63 comments
Aug. 15: Since the start of 2021, the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among Indiana’s unvaccinated population — 6,042 people reached, 24 reactions, 18 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, an update on an attempted murder trial in Steuben County, a story about two DeKalb County 4-Hers winning statewide showmanship titles, and the Bixler Lake shooting were the top posts of the week:
Aug. 17: (The Herald Republican) In Day 2 of the Joshua A. Kelley attempted murder trial, prosecutors methodically went through police evidence to try to show that the Waterloo man did indeed try to shoot police officers as he was holed up at a rural Fremont motel — 909 people reached, four reactions, two shares
Aug. 17: (The Star) Local competitors take top showmanship honors at this year’s Indiana State Fair — 563 people reached, 271 reactions, 12 shares, nine comments
Aug. 15: (The News Sun) A Fort Wayne man is being held following a shooting at Bixler Lake Park in Kendallville — 10,049 people reached, 122 reactions, 160 shares, 83 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.