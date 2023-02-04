This past Christmas my son John gave me a jigsaw puzzle entitled “Lost In The Woods.” It comes from the “Impossibles” series by Bepuzzled. The picture on the box was only about ¼ of the total puzzle. It has no borders and there are five extra pieces. The picture has an assortment of various sized golf clubs with different colored heads scattered on grass. After about a week I finally got it all together.
One of my basic assumptions in putting a jigsaw puzzle together is the good intent of the manufacturer. Even though “Lost In the Woods” might be very difficult to complete, the task was not impossible. All of the pieces were either essentially square or rectangle and went together in a consistent fashion. The manufacturer’s name, which turned out to be in the lower right hand corner, gave some clue as to the direction of the rectangle pieces. The picture on the box provided some idea of what the picture looked like. In addition, the box said the finished puzzle was 24” by 24.”
One of the assumptions I have made during my journey under the sun is the good intentions of the Creator. Psalm 33:4 says, “For the word of the Lord is upright, and all his work is done in faithfulness. “The first creation story (Genesis 1:1-2:4a) describes an orderly universe which follows dependable laws and rules. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 talks about the journey being made up of a variety times and seasons upon which one can rely.
Nevertheless, sometimes I find myself in the position of Job. Tragedies happen; disasters occur; the universe seems more chaotic than orderly. We would seem to be back to the opening verses of Genesis which describe a hurricane at sea at night. “In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep (Genesis 1:1).” It would seem impossible to make any sense out of what is taking place.
When it is impossible for me to put the pieces of life together in a clear fashion, God can. In Luke, when Mary questions how she can give birth to a son when she is a virgin, the angel Gabriel tells her, “For nothing will be impossible with God (Luke 1:37).” To which Mary responds, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word (Luke 1:38a).” In Matthew, Jesus tells His disciples, “For mortals it is impossible, but for God all things are possible (Matthew 19:26b).”
From his prison cell the Apostle Paul writes in Philippians, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13).” When we are trying to put the pieces of our life together and the task would seem to be impossible, we have the assurance that God will help us to sort things out. When we walk through difficult days and the shadows of uncertainty surround us, we need not fear, for God is with us. “He makes me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside still waters; he restores my soul. He leads me in the right paths for his name’s sake (Psalm 23:2-3).”
Jigsaw puzzles come in all degrees of difficulty. Some of the ones I have, I can put together in a day or two, others take much longer. When I put them together, I depend on the good faith of the manufacturer to make sure I will ultimately have a successful outcome. It is the same as I make my journey under the sun. I have confidence that God acted in good faith when He created this world and that He continues to be involved in what is going on.
