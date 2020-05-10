Kathryn David is in her 16th year with East Noble School Corporation and her first year teaching AP U.S. History at East Noble High School. Prior to this year, she was an eighth grade social studies teacher for 15 years.
How is it going?
I am blessed. The gift of time has been a true blessing.
What is your typical teaching day like?
A typical traditional teaching day includes me arriving to school around 7 a.m. and setting up my room for the day’s lesson and activity.
I like to change desk arrangements to keep students on their toes — then I get ready for students to enter the building. I really miss that part!
Before class, I greet students at the door; they read the directions on the Promethean Board and when the bell rings, the U.S. history fun begins!
Class usually consists of a daily warm-up task that reviews yesterday’s lesson or introduces today’s lesson, a discussion and activity. Traditional learning in my class is usually very student oriented.
A typical virtual teaching day is — by leaps and bounds — different from a traditional day. I set up my lesson on Canvas by 8 a.m., post the necessary engaging information, videos and activities.
I have a daily Noon Skype Check-In where students can check in, ask questions, give feedback, play review games, etc. Even though we are “meeting” and I love to hear their voices, I still miss seeing them every day.
I teach juniors, so they have many more outlets to connect with people versus Skype meetings ... and I get that.
I also get that I totally, 100%, without a doubt or hesitation, miss my students, teacher friends and school and cannot wait for traditional school life to return.
Is there any silver lining you can find?
I recognize the “stay-at-home” order is in no way ideal for anyone, but good can be found in most situations. My favorite silver lining in all of this has been the gift of time. Before the pandemic — that’s what my students are going to say to their grandchildren! — many of us struggled to find time to do the little things in life like enjoy our families, relax, exercise, read a book, catch up on Netflix, etc.
Now, time is being cherished more than ever. In all honesty, that’s why I responded above with “I am blessed.”
Anything else you would like to add?
I am so thankful to live in a supportive, small town community like Kendallville as well as teach for a forward-thinking school corporation.
I suggested that my students keep a journal during this historic time. They may end up creating a primary source used in a history class!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.