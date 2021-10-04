Unfortunately, the chaos of the NECC Big School Division comes to an end this Friday night. Both division races in the NECC come to a close this week and both deciding contests should be entertaining in their own right.
Here's this week's power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Last week: 1
Record: 7-0, 3-0 NECC Small
Last Friday's result: 49-0 win over Fremont
The schedule picks back up this week for the Blazers with Central Noble coming to Butler. They've already clinched a share of the NECC Small School Division. A win over the Cougars seals an outright title, but a loss creates a three-way tie between them, Central Noble and Churubusco.
I'd like to see someone pry the trophy out of head coach Todd Mason's hands.
No. 2 Churubusco
Last week: 4
Record: 5-2, 3-1 NECC Small
Last Friday's result: 21-12 win at Central Noble
This is the Churubusco squad that all know and love. A team that punishes and squeezes out the opposition. The Eagles went right at Central Noble and didn't stop until the final buzzer. Churubusco can be a sneaky team to go far in Class 1A, if they have No. 3 Adams Central in their sectional.
No. 3 East Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 4-2, 3-2 NE8
Last Friday's result: 19-16 win at Columbia City
A win is a win the Knights' eyes. The victory ends their brief losing streak, and it was in large part because of their defense. East Noble's defense kept them in Friday's game. The offense is still stuck in second gear, and it needs to find its way into fourth before the postseason.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 6-1, 2-1 NECC Small
Last Friday's result: 21-12 loss to Churubusco
Central Noble did some good things against the Eagles. It was able to move the ball on the Eagles defense, but penalties and turnovers led to their demise. A bigger challenge awaits this Friday in Eastside. I expect the Cougars to be competitive, but the Blazer can turn a close game into one that gets out of hand quickly.
No. 5 Lakeland
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 3-4, 2-1 NECC Big
Last Friday's result: 14-11 win at West Noble
The No. 5 spot has been a carousel of NECC Big School Division teams. Lakeland takes the spot this week after over West Noble, setting up a matchup with Fairfield for the division title. The last Laker conference title came in 2013, and they shared it with said Falcons.
Others considered: West Noble, Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.