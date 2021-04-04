KENDALLVILLE — A pickup vs. motorcycle crash near Kendallville topped the most-read list at kpcnews.com this past week.
Lonnie Gibson Jr., 32, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville was airlifted to an area hospital by Samaritan helicopter following the crash.
Gibson was riding the motorcycle which was allegedly struck from behind at 3:29 p.m. Monday by a pickup driven by Kriss E. Bauman, 34, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville.
The crash occurred on Lisbon Road, just west of S.R. 3.
Bauman was arrested at the scene and booked into the Noble County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness (aggressive driving involving serious bodily injury), a Level 6 felony.
Official charges were not immediately filed as the police and prosecutors continued to investigate the crash.
The story was viewed about 3,500 times on the website this past week.
These were the Top 10 stories from March 25-31 on kpcnews.com:
1) Motorcyclist stable after being hit by pickup — 3,473 pageviews
2) Klan Group plans gathering in Auburn — 1,991 pageviews (3,711 total)
3) Anti-racist rally planned in Auburn — 1,700 pageviews (3,202 total)
4) DeKalb County man admits killing wife — 1,602 pageviews
5) ‘A gentle giant’: Leaders mourn community icon Roger Diehm — 1,528 pageviews (18,871 total)
6) I-69 crash injures three — 1,491 pageviews
7) Alleged robber leaves visual trail to whereabouts — 1,306 pageviews
8) Roger Diehm (obituary) — 1,218 pageviews (1,635 total)
9) Sketch produces tips about shooter — 1,158 pageviews
10) Field fire causes $50,000 in damage — 957 pageviews (1,700 total)
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, a police sketch of a shooter in Auburn generating tips, a feature about a yoga teacher who has gone virtual during the pandemic and Auburn’s mayor issuing a statement about a planned Ku Klux Klan rally I the state were the top posts of the week:
March 25: Sketch produces tips about shooter — 4,551 people reached, 24 reactions, 11 shares, one comments
March 30: (Shared from The News Sun) When the pandemic hit, fitness classes at KPL went virtual. In some ways it’s been beneficial to both teacher and students — 4,020 people reached, six reactions, one share, two comments.
March 31: Mayor issues statement on Klan rally — 2,861 people reached, 18 reactions, four shares, 50 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a story about an alleged robber making a terrible getaway, a story about a counterprotest to a Klan rally in Auburn Saturday and the story about KPL’s yoga instructor were the top posts of the week.
March 25: (The Herald Republican) Alleged robber tried to shield his whereabouts from police by hiding in bed with an unsuspecting woman on Wednesday — 1,159 people reached, 19 reactions, 12 shares, five comments
March 31: (The Star) Downtown rally more than a protest — 324 people reached, four reactions, two shares, one comment
March 30: (The News Sun) If you follow Kendallville Public Library on Facebook, you’ve probably seen a fitness class with Brittany Mazzola Leath — 5,107 people reached, 43 reactions, eight shares, four comments
