I do not remember exactly what I was doing when the planes struck those towers.
I remember I was in fourth grade at the time but, no, I do not remember exactly where I was either.
For years, I have felt ashamed for lacking these memories. After all, hundreds of miles away from my small classroom at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Avilla, thousands of New Yorkers from all walks of life were forced to come together, responding to a dystopic situation caused by unthinkable acts and a crumbling skyline.
Are my lack of vivid memories a disservice to those brave, heroic individuals?
These stories that we tell — Where were you on that fateful September morning? — are so important. We tell, retell, and will continue to tell them again until they will have passed through the generations to come, because those events erased the innocence of a whole generation. My generation.
It was the day when a country we were raised to think was invulnerable, the most powerful nation in the world, was brought to its knees by a terror network a world away, fueled by a rogue regime in a failed state.
I have felt jealousy toward people who hold tight to these cherished memories, and as I write this right now a radio commercial is playing, telling me how I should never forget where I was on that day. The thing is, though, this day is not about me.
This day is not about my memories.
This day is about the events and the people who galvanized a nation. It is about how we set aside our differences and took steps, together, toward a kinder, more understanding place. America felt a little more decent in its mourning as we were reminded of the collective power we all have and the positive energies we can summon during moments of crisis. How, at ground zero, we discovered our common ground.
This is what I remember.
This is what I will never forget.
However, it seems, nearly as quickly as we discovered ourselves in that moment, it slipped from our grasp. Today that unity has largely been replaced with division, fear and domestic attacks on our freedoms.
Today our challenge is not encompassed in one defining moment. There are no falling towers, but instead shootings at a mall in El Paso, a synagogue in Pittsburgh, or an elementary school in Connecticut. There are no planes crashing into our cities, but there are rising sea levels that will continue to present new challenges for decades to come. The challenge of our generation, my generation, is to come together not to meet the challenges marked by one singular event, but to meet these continuing threats with the same unity, determination and vigor as those who rescued this great country 18 years ago.
We must have sacrifice and honor like those first responders who bravely rushed toward crumbling towers.
We must have the same dignity, love and respect for life, regardless of race, religion, sexual preference or any other defining characteristic, which those who came before us so greatly put on display for the world to see.
What happened following that day continues to be our nations defining moment. We arose to our greatest challenge as something better than what we were. We need to find that again. If we do, it could be our greatest accomplishment.
It's true, we should #NeverForget. On this day of somber remembrance, there could be no better tribute to those we lost, and those brave individuals who are still with us, than to change direction and take yet another step toward unity.
America discovered its greatest self on perhaps its worst day. Now, on this day, and from now on, we must find it again.
