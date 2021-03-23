Indiana has many students with disabilities in our education system, and compared to their non-disabled peers, students with disabilities are more likely to experience unemployment, underemployment, lower pay and job dissatisfaction.
I want to be sure that all Indiana students are set up for a successful transition from their role as a student into the workforce.
That’s why I am sponsoring House Bill 1313, which would require the Department of Workforce Development to inform former disabled students by mail of certain training or educational opportunities.
This bill would improve the employment options available to former students with disabilities by consolidating employment opportunities into one easily accessible list, eliminating the need to search and navigate through job postings. HB 1313 would also allow disabled job-seekers to see the full list of available opportunities, enabling them to choose jobs that interest them.
Not only would this bill benefit former students, but current students would benefit as well.
HB 1313 would require the State Board of Education, no later than Dec. 1, 2021, to adopt rules to establish an alternate diploma for students with significant cognitive disabilities, allowing these students more accessibility to higher-paying jobs.
HB 1313 would require an annual report to be compiled by the Department of Workforce Development and submitted to the Indiana General Assembly and the State Advisory Council on the Education of Children with Disabilities.
I greatly value people with disabilities and believe they deserve the chance to find fulfilling employment and am confident this bill would serve as a resource for every disabled student in Indiana.
HB 1313 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.
