Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, as required by federal regulations, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license in order to fly.
REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star at the top-right corner of the card.
In order to educate travelers on this new requirement, some airlines, like American Airlines, are making an effort throughout the year to post reminders in a variety of places where passengers interact with the company, such as:
• Alerts within check-in emails to customers;
• Messages in monthly eSummaries;
• Proactive outreach to corporate clients and travel agencies;
• Verbal reminders during in-person booking and check in;
• Updates to their website;
• Regular communications to team members;
• Social media posts; and
• In-flight articles and advertisements.
I believe this is a great way to keep travelers in the know and will serve as a constant reminder so that this change does not interrupt vacations, family visits or work trips.
Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”
The Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.
To learn more about REAL ID, you can visit tsa.gov/real-id or realid.in.gov.
