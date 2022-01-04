Over the course of my time in the legislature, I have had many bills on my desk with topics ranging from education and workforce development, to religious freedom and issues of human interest.
I often reflect on those bills that have passed, and it has always been my intention to make Hoosiers’ lives better. As I enter my last session, I will once again be addressing a wide array of topics to improve our state.
Continuing my work from last session, this year’s Senate Bill 13 would establish a passenger rail commission in Indiana.
This commission would be an initial step to set the groundwork for the future of inter-city travel in Indiana and expand interstate travel throughout the Midwest. With many Hoosiers experiencing long commute times and roads needing costly routine maintenance, I view the creation of a passenger rail system as a potential solution to these problems.
I have always been interested in history and the fundamental documents of the United States.
This session, Senate Bill 11 would allow a document of educational and historical significance, with acknowledged religious history, to be displayed on property owned by the state. For example, a schoolteacher may want to display the Mayflower Compact. Our country was founded on religious freedom, and I believe allowing public spaces like schools and libraries to properly recognize a document that is part of our shared history is only fair and educational.
Medical freedom especially with regard to taking a vaccine, has been an important topic lately. This session, I will be presenting two bills concerning workplace immunizations.
Senate Bill 30 would prohibit an employer from requiring an employee or prospective employee, as a condition of employment, to receive any immunization if it would pose a significant risk to the employee’s health or if receiving the immunization is against the employee’s religious beliefs or conscience.
Senate Bill 31 would do the same as SB 30, except it is specific to the COVID-19 vaccine. It is imperative that these fundamental freedoms are protected and guaranteed.
I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve Senate District 14 as your state senator one last session, and I look forward to getting to work at the Statehouse in January.
If you have any questions or concerns on these or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
