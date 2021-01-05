As we approach the beginning of the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers have begun to file bills crafted during the interim. I recently authored and filed Senate Bill 11, which would create a database of Hoosiers with veteran status.
Many veterans are unaware of the benefits available that the country and state provide. This bill would allow the Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs to use the shared information in the database to develop outreach programs for veterans and their families.
The bill would also require many state departments to ask specific questions in applications for benefits, financial assistance, services or professional credentials to help locate other veterans for the database. The questions include:
· Have you served in the armed forces of the United States or their reserves, in the National Guard, or in the Indiana National Guard?
· Are you the surviving spouse of someone who served in the armed forces of the United States or their reserves, in the National Guard, or in the Indiana National Guard?
SB 11 would make it clear that applicants have the option to decline answering the questions.
The first reading of the bill is scheduled to take place on Jan. 4 before the full Senate, where it will be assigned to the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and The Military. I am thankful for the men and women who have served this country, and I look forward to carrying this legislation, as it would benefit many veterans who have fought for the freedoms we cherish.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or 317-233-0930.
