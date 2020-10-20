Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced changes to the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program, allowing for broader eligibility criteria and extending the deadline until Dec. 1.
When the program was approved in May, the focus was to accelerate the speed of economic recovery by providing working capital to cover certain expenses related to the global pandemic.
The new eligibility requirements include that businesses must:
• Be registered to operate in Indiana;
• Have had fewer than 50 employees as of Dec. 31, 2019;
• Have had less than $5 million in revenue in 2019;
• Have been profitable in 2019; and
• Demonstrate a monthly revenue loss of at least 40 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 revenues.
The grant program also now includes small businesses that received COVID-19 relief funding through federal programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Community Development Block Grant program.
With this expansion, approved small businesses that have not received the maximum award of $10,000 may now seek reimbursement for qualified business expenses, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, lease payments for real or personal property, and safety investments.
The program is funded at $31 million by federal dollars made available through the CARES Act: $30 million approved by the state with an additional $1 million allocated by the city of Indianapolis for small businesses located in Marion County. Of the state's $30 million allocation, at least $5 million is reserved for certified minority- and women-owned businesses. Since launching on June 3, the state has issued $1.01 million in grants to 246 small businesses across 83 counties.
I'm thankful to see broader eligibility requirements for this grant program because small operations are essential for local economies. Investing dollars in these businesses demonstrates Indiana's commitment to maintaining a business-friendly environment. I'm also grateful to see the extension, which gives businesses a safety net if they are still impacted in October and November.
To view program details or submit an application, visit BackOnTrack.in.gov.
