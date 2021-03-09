We have learned a great deal from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among these lessons is that, when a state of emergency goes for an extended period of time, it makes sense for Hoosiers to have all branches of the state government involved in making decisions that affect them.
Prior to 2020, states of emergency have almost always been short-term situations, such as flooding or tornadoes. The pandemic has been a very different experience, and we need to update our state laws to reflect our new reality.
Under Senate Bill 407, which passed the Indiana Senate with bipartisan support, a state of emergency covering at least 10 counties could not last more than 60 days unless the General Assembly approves an extension. The bill would also create an advisory group of legislative leaders that would confer with and advise the governor during any state of emergency that applies to at least 10 counties.
I supported this bill to give Hoosiers a voice in the decision making process of navigating a widespread state of emergency. In these situations, representation is imperative for the protection of our religious freedoms, businesses and non-profit organizations.
As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, I look forward to this bill being a key part of our discussions on how to unify our rebuilding efforts and proactively preparing Indiana for future emergency situations.
SB 407 will now move to the Indiana House of Representatives for further consideration.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
