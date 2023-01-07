If you’re a teacher or parent in a cold climate, you know that winter is here! Project Learning Tree has a lot of great activities to help beat the winter blues and get moving outside.
With kids that are in need of fresh air and learning activities that get them up and moving, you need to find a way to take advantage of those cold, snow-covered months.
Once everyone is suited up for the cold weather, here are some winter activities that you and your kids can enjoy:
Adopt a Tree
Get bundled up and go for a walk in a nearby park or forest. Invite your kids to choose a tree of their liking to observe. You can encourage critical thinking by asking questions: How is the tree similar or different from the ones around it? How does the tree help the environment? Is the tree alive? How do you know?
Blow Some Bubbles
Blowing bubbles doesn’t need to just be a summer activity. Grab some bubble solution and go outside into the cold weather. Have your kids blow some bubbles and watch as they crystalize before their eyes.
If you have a blacktop outside, blow the bubbles there and see them roll around on the ground instead of popping. Have the kids touch the bubbles and note how they feel. Eventually, the bubble solution itself will freeze and you can have your kids watch as the crystals slowly appear across the liquid’s surface. This is a great way to talk about the science of freezing and liquids. Then, run inside and get warm!
As a note, this activity will only work for winter days when temperatures dip below freezing. It also works better if the bubble solution is cold before you head outside. You might want to set the solution in a safe place outside in the morning and do this activity in the afternoon when the solution is cool.
Pinecone Birdfeeder
Learn more about the species that stick around during the winter months by making a pinecone birdfeeder. Start by tying a string around the pinecone. Then mix peanut butter with cornmeal and oats. Use a spoon, or your fingers, to spread the mixture onto the pinecones. Finally, pour some birdseed onto a plate and roll the peanut butter covered pinecones in the seed until they are completely covered. Hang the pinecone birdfeeders in a tree and watch the birds (and squirrels!) as they visit.
Have your kids note down which winter critters come to visit. With the white background, various songbirds, ducks, hawks and mammals are easier to spot. Compare the list of winter animals to those you may see in the warmer months.
Tracking Wildlife
Be animal detectives for a day and go outside hunting for wildlife tracks. Solving the mystery of “Who made those tracks?” can be incredibly fun and allow kids to practice their observation skills. An animal field guide will be a great tool to bring along.
Clues you can look for include:
Prints — look for claw marks and the number of toes;
Feather marks — wing imprints and dropped feathers can be great clues;
Gait patterns — was the animal running or walking? Is the gait parallel or diagonal?
Scat — your kids will giggle at this one, but scat is a great tool for seeing what the animal was eating; and
Browsing marks — claw marks in the bark, or nibbles here and there of the surrounding vegetation can show you who was walking by.
Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger hunts are always loads of fun. Make a list of items such as pinecones, leafs, rocks, twigs and animal prints and hand it out to your kids. Then, give your kids a basket and tell them to go and collect as many items as they can.
You can also add descriptors to the list such as, “something that is brown,” or “something that is smooth.” To engage the kids even more, add sounds (“Listen for birds chirping”), smells (“Smell a pine tree”), and feelings (“Feel the snowflakes on your face”) that they can experience in the winter climate. This outdoor play is a great way to provide your kids with some physical activity and to engage their observation and sensory skills.
