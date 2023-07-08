WATERLOO — Purdue Extension will be hosting a Maple Syrup Field Day at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13 at the sugar bush of Brian Walker, 1912 C.R. 43, Waterloo.
Topics covered in the field day include information on invasive species control and evaluating tree health for maple syrup production.
In the past, Indiana was one of the top producers of maple syrup in the country. Many farms used to produce it to supplement their income in the winters. With the clearing of forest in the state, production has declined. Purdue Extension is working to increase the production and consumption of Indiana maple syrup.
Purdue Extension Forester Lenny Farlee will discuss identification of invasive species and ways that they can be controlled to improve the health of the forest. Purdue Extension Educator Phil Woolery will discuss methods for assessing tree health and their ability to provide sap for making syrup. One of the methods will include using drone technology.
If you are interested in attending this event, you can register at: https://tinyurl.com/INMaple23 for more information or if you need accommodations to participate in this program, contact Phil Woolery at (574) 946-3412 or email pwoolery@purdue.edu.
