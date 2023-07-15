For most of the State of Indiana, July means county fair season for youth to exhibit all their hard work in 4-H judging contests.
In 2022, over 163,000 youth participated in the Indiana 4-H program, exhibiting almost 185,000 projects. The top five project areas were animal science, communications and expressive arts, environmental education/earth science, technology and engineering, and foods and nutrition.
In DeKalb County alone, we had 576 youth enrolled in the 4-H program, completing over 2,000 projects. The favorite projects from our summer judging were arts and crafts, construction toy science and foods. During the fall fair, 296 youth showed 994 livestock projects, with rabbits being the most popular project followed by poultry.
Today’s article is going to focus more on the livestock terms that are used in shows, so as you walk around our local fairs, you might have a better idea of what our youth might be showing.
Beef
Steer: This is a male that has been castrated. These animals usually range in size from 650-1,500 pounds and are shown as market-ready animals (aka ready to butcher).
Heifer: This is a female that has not had a calf yet. These animals are shown as either breeding prospects (judged on how well they could produce calves in the future) or market-ready animals.
Feeders/Prospect Steers: These are younger animals, usually less than 650 pounds. These animals are shown based on the possibility of what they could look like as a butcher-ready animal. They are usually allowed to come back the following year as a steer.
Dairy Beef
These are animals that are from dairy cows. Breeds include: Holstein, Brown Swiss, Jersey, Ayrshire and Guernsey.
Steer: This is a male that has been castrated. These animals usually range in size from 650-1,500 pounds and are shown as market-ready animals (aka ready to butcher).
Feeders: These are younger animals, usually less than 650 pounds. These animals are shown based on the possibility of what they could look like as a butcher-ready animal. They are usually allowed to come back the following year as a steer
Dairy Cross: These are animals that are a crossed breeding between a dairy breed and a beef breed. These animals typically have a higher rate of body weight gain and show in their own category.
Dairy Cow/Heifer
These are milking breed cows. The breeds include: Holstein, Brown Swiss, Jersey, Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn and Guernsey.
Heifer: This is a female that has not had a calf yet. These animals are judged based on their body structure and potential of udder formation once they have a calf.
Cow: This is a female that has had a calf (aka freshened). Normally shown while she is still milking, so the judge can see the udder at full capacity.
Goat
These can either be meat-type goats (Boer, Spanish, Kiko, Myotonic, Kinder) or dairy-type goats (from milking breeds recognized by the American Dairy Goat Association).
Wether: This is a castrated male and is shown as a market-ready animal or in pack and pet classes.
Doe: This is a female that has or has not had a kid (freshened) and can be shown as a market-ready animal or a breeding animal.
Horse
Pleasure Classes: The judge judges the horses ability to complete a course set for the class.
Equitation Classes: The judge looks more at the rider/handler of the horse and how well they control their horse.
Gymkhana/Speed Classes: a collection of timed speed events such as: barrel racing, pole bending, keyhole race, down and back, etc.
Poultry
Cockerel/Cock/Tom/Gander: Males of the poultry species.
Pullet/Hen/Goose: Females of the poultry species.
Broiler: chickens thar are 6-8 weeks old and weigh less than 5 1/2 pounds.
Roaster: chickens that are 8-12 weeks old and weigh 5 1/2-10 pounds.
Rabbit
4-Class: Rabbits with a mature weight under 9 pounds and are shown in two categories: rabbits up to 6 months is considered a junior, while rabbits over 6 months is a senior. 6-Class: Rabbits with a mature weight over 9 pounds and are shown in three categories: juniors are up to 6 months of age; intermediates are 6 to 9 months of age; seniors are over 9 months of age.
Buck: Male rabbits.
Doe: Female rabbits.
Fryer: A rabbit weighing 3-5 pounds and not over 10 weeks old.
Roaster: A rabbit weighing 5-8 pounds and less than 6 months old.
Stewer: A rabbit weighing 8 pounds or more and is 6 months old or older.
Sheep
Wether: This is a castrated male and is shown as a market-ready animal.
Ewe: This is a female that has or has not had a lamb and can be shown as a breeding animal or a market-ready animal.
Swine
Barrow: A castrated male that is shown as a market-ready animal.
Gilt: A female that has not given birth yet. Shown as a market-ready animal or a breeding animal.
There is also a Showmanship class in each specie where the judge looks at how well the youth themselves exhibit their animals. This is usually an intense contest where the youth do all they can to make their animals look their best. Usually at the end of the fair, the top showmen of each specie compete against each other for the supreme showman of the fair. This is a great contest of skill if you get a chance to watch!
I hope this helps explain some of the lingo used during livestock shows as you enjoy your time at the county fairs this summer!
