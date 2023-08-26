Now is the time to seed lawns and other turf areas

While this week has proved to be more of the “Dog Days of Summer,” our warm temperatures are starting to wane, and fall is quickly approaching.
Aaron Patton, Purdue University’s Turf Extension Specialist, shares this information about properly seeding our lawns this fall.
Timing
The best time to seed a lawn is in the late summer to early fall. Adequate soil moisture, warm soil, and limited weed pressure allow for excellent seedling growth. Between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15 is optimum seeding time in the northern half of Indiana. Although our soils are slightly warmer than their normal temperature this time of year, we are still recommending that turf managers and homeowners seed during the window recommended above.
It is critical to seed as early as possible within these windows. Even when seeding within these windows, waiting one week to seed may mean the stand will take two or more additional weeks to mature.
Selection
It is important to purchase quality grass seed. According to state law, each seed bag must be labeled as to what exactly is in the bag. Make sure that the seed was tested within the last six months as well as checking that the germination rate is 85% or better. Also, make sure that the seed label specifies the cultivar that you had in mind and contains less than 0.3% weed seed and no noxious weeds. Other things to look for are less than 5% inert matter and less than 0.5% of any other crop.
Seeding
Seed should be applied using a drop spreader because rotary spreaders do not disperse the seed uniformly. However, spreaders typically do not come with calibration information about seeding turf grasses. The easiest way to apply seed uniformly is to set the spreader adjustment very low, sow one half of the seed in one direction, and then sow the other half at right angles to the first direction of seeding. It might take three or more passes over your lawn in a single direction, but it is well worth the time to get a uniform seeding.
Mulching
While mulching is not essential for lawn establishment, it will help prevent erosion on sloped sites, conserve moisture, and reduce seed loss from wind, birds and washing. Weed-free straw is a good choice for mulching. One square bale of straw typically covers 1,000 square feet. The tendency for most homeowners is to apply too much straw. Applying straw too thick can be detrimental to establishment and require removal after seedling germination.
About 50% of the soil should be visible after mulching. There are many other erosion blankets available to help prevent erosion and increase soil temperature and increase moisture holding capacity. These materials are often constructed out of jute, coconut fiber, excelsior, polypropylene and paper based products. Some blankets are permanent, while others are to be removed after seedling germination. Read and follow the manufacturer instructions for best results.
Watering
Seedlings are very susceptible to moisture stress during the first few weeks after seeding. The upper one inch of soil should be kept moist with frequent irrigation for the first two or three weeks after planting. After the seed germinates and seedlings develop, the lawn should be watered less often. Eventually, the lawn should be watered deeply and infrequently only when the plant shows signs of water stress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.