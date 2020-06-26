Some would argue our leaders have more important things to think about, but Aster, 6, recently sent a letter to their congressman, explaining what’s at the top of her list of issues.
Aster wrote: “Hi I Am Aster And I Am six And a half. And theres Mothers Day. And fathers Day. But I Want there to Be KiDS Day Please.” — Kevin Williams (father of Aster) of Ohio
We don’t have a Kids’ Day in the U.S. but we do have a Children’s Day in the U.S. — actually more than one, according to my research.
The second Sunday in June has been designated as National Children’s Day in the United States.
According to nationaldaycalendar.com the day “honors the children in our lives by slowing down our fast-paced lives, turning off the tech, and refocusing on the important things. Taking one day may not be enough, but using it as an opportunity to redirect our family’s lives may be an important step in a child’s life.”
Suggestions for how to observe National Children’s Day include:
• Cherish our children and grandchildren, spend time with them.
• Start new traditions.
• Explore the outdoors.
• Tell family stories.
• Be creative through art or music.
• Teach them something new.
• Open your heart to new ideas. Listen to your children.
• Seek adventure with your children. Break out of old routines. Pursue new opportunities with your children.
Children’s Day was started by the Rev. Dr. Charles Leonard of the Universalist Church of the Redeemer in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in 1856 as a special day to baptize children. He originally named it Rose Day. In 1995, President Clinton proclaimed National Children’s Day as Oct. 8. However, National Children’s Day is generally celebrated the second Sunday in June ... or Oct. 8, the date designated by President Clinton.
Many countries observe a Children’s Day; in Mexico, for example, it is April 30. I learned about Mexico’s Children’s Day when one of our granddaughters was born on Mexico’s Children’s Day ... in Mexico. I was blessed to be there at the time.
For all the people who missed Children’s Day this year on June 14 — there are opportunities for celebrating Children’s Day on Oct. 8 or on World Children’s Day on Nov. 20. So parents reading this have time to prepare ... or are you thinking, “Excuse me, every day is kid’s day in our house!”
The Wysong grandchildren have a little squishy toy — a sea urchin — that lights up in the middle and has soft plastic things that come out. Children growing up in the new culture don’t immediately recognize a sea urchin — but they do recognize something else. When the pre-school granddaughters were playing it and saw it they yelled, “A corona virus, a coronavirus!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother) of rural Wawaka
Here is another story from Vi. Granddaughter Maria Joy has been anticipating her birthday for more than 300 days because she began anticipating her fourth birthday the day after she turned 3. She’s been telling her grandmother about the birthday cake Vi will be making for her. The other day Maria said, “Grandmother, my birthday is coming up ... it’s getting close!” Vi said, “I know it is, Maria, and it really is time to start thinking about your birthday cake and what it will be.” Maria said, “Not a birthday cake, I want cupcakes. You will make me lots of cupcakes. With lots of icing. Many colors ...” Then Maria stopped, looked very seriously at Vi and said, “But you don’t have to just drop them off, Grandmother. You can come in!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.