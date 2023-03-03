My former colleague Cindy Bevington Olmstead shared this with me from Brittany and Sabrina Légère. Brittany is the mother of Bryton, who was 6 when this happened. Brittany’s mom, the grandma who shared this, is Sabrina Légère, daughter of great-grandma Teresa Nichols Campbell, Cindy’s cousin.
Brittany posted on Facebook that “Bryton just said he doesn’t want to be called ‘Bryton’ when he grows up because it’s not an ‘adult name,’ I asked him, ‘Well what would you prefer?’ and he said … ‘Dave.’”
When Sabrina saw that, she called Bryton and asked to speak to “Dave.”
“He answered the phone giggling,” she said, and he told her she could wait to start calling him Dave until he was an adult or maybe a teenager. So, grandma that she is, Sabrina answered with a giggle of her own, “So I can keep calling you Coobear? And he said, ‘Yep!’ with a giggle.”
+++
Bethany was reading to her 3-year-old son. In one of the illustrations the characters are at a snack bar and each has a beverage. The text under the colorful illustrations of the characters at the snack bar says, “Pete sees his mom and Bob. They are at the snack bar! ‘I got this for you,’ says Bob.” And the illustration shows each kitty with an apple. The mother cat, who is seated at the snack bar, has a drink with a straw. “What are the kitties eating for snacks?” Bethany asked her 3-year-old. “Apples,” he replied. Bethany continued, “What do you think the mommy cat is drinking?” “Wine,” he replied! — Bethany Irvine (who attended West Noble) lives in Brownsburg
+++
Chuck and Marta attend a church with a lot of young children and a nursery that their children love going to. One Sunday morning Violette, 2, was holding her mother’s hand as they entered church and said to Marta with great joy, “I’m going to the nursing home!” — Marta Wysong of rural Wawaka
+++
Oliver, 4, called from Chile to tell me he is writing books and he will be selling them “so that my mother doesn’t need to work.” He told me they would be $10 but some will be “more expensiver.” Expensiver equates to $14 and also $44. He told me he wanted to start mailing books to me (from Chile!) to sell, but I told him not to mail anything — just wait until we come. It will be interesting to see if being an author will still be in his plans when we arrive later this year! (As I remember, his first book, unfinished, had his name, and some small pictures, including the beginning of a volcano.)
When I told Catherine about this conversation, she told me, “Sometimes I tell Oliver that I cannot play with him because I have to work so that we can have enough money for food, etc. So maybe his dream is to sell enough books and make enough money so that his mother does not have to work and could just play with him all day!”
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. I urgently need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
