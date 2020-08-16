Q. We have been thinking about how to make a new home we are building as safe as possible. The builder is helpful, but I thought I would reach out to you to see if you have any other ideas. Our new house is 2,300 square feet with an unfinished basement (half) and crawl space the other half. In the basement is a future guest bedroom that has an egress window with a window well that has steps to get out. We discussed a sprinkler system with our builder and thank goodness it is not required by code because the cost was significant and our well wouldn’t be able to handle it. Is there anything that we are potentially overlooking? — Sam of Steuben County
A. Codes are written to protect homeowners regarding health and safety, but it is almost impossible for codes to cover everything.
We have as a state only adopted codes that are enforceable and realistic; good for us. A couple of points: They continue to make advancements on sprinkler systems that will increase water pressure systems and they do continue to make it more affordable, but it is good that it is still your choice.
Fires affect a higher percentage of older, unmaintained homes than new homes. Today’s homes have great updated technologies of fire-retardant materials, drywall and insulation and provisions to get out in case of emergency.
With the use of smoke/heat detectors, alarm systems and high efficiency heating and cooling systems, you should feel completely safe in your new home.
A great idea I recently saw was a Werner Ladder company product that has a unit that contains an escape ladder for a second story window application. It is a self-contained box that gets framed in before drywall. It allows the box to be recessed in the wall under a second story window. In the case of a house fire, the window can be opened and an attached ladder, rated for 1,200 pounds, can be folded over the windowsill out to the ground to allow a second story escape route.
