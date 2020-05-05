Without high school sports to cover this spring, I’m working on a few entertaining nuggets.
In my last column, I posed this question: One Eastside athlete participated in three sports in college. Who is this athlete, what school did this athlete attend and what were the sports?
The answer is Eastside social studies teacher and former track coach Jon Hollabaugh, who pulled off the trifecta of running cross country and track and playing baseball while attending Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne in the mid 1980s.
Hollabaugh shared how that feat came to be.
“During my junior year, I had a second-semester class with (former Eastside baseball and basketball player) Tom DePriest, who was playing baseball at IPFW. He told me the baseball team was having tryouts for a few spots and talked me into trying,” Hollabaugh wrote in an email. “Surprisingly, I made the team.
“In Little League and Pony League, I played on very good teams. My 13-15-year-old Pony League team only lost two games in three years, and the bulk of that team made up the Eastside varsity in the early 1980s.
“When high school came, I went with track because I thought I could letter, and I knew as good as our high school baseball team was, there was no way a freshman would letter.
“At IPFW, I only played in the field and batted a handful of times, usually in the late innings of a game already decided,” Hollabaugh said. “I did get into most games, however.
“At that time, college had a ‘speed-up’ rule. If the catcher got on with two outs, a runner had to go in for them so they could get their equipment on,” he explained. “If they reached base with less than two outs, it was optional and the catcher could stay in.
“I was the guy who always ran for our catchers regardless of how many outs, so I stole a few bases. Mostly, I just sat on the bench and kept a pitching chart. It was a blast.
“The next year, I was scheduled to do my student teaching, so baseball was a one-and-done event,” Hollabaugh said.
Hollabaugh proved to be helpful in response to the other question I raised in my last column about Eastside athletes who signed to play or played two sports in college.
In addition to Hollabaugh, he shared that his cousin, Tom Hollabaugh, played golf and basketball at Glen Oaks and at Tri-State University (today’s Trine University). Also, Eastside football coach Todd Mason wrestled and played football at Manchester College (now Manchester University).
Counting the Hollabaughs and Mason, here are the others that I show who either signed to play or did play two sports in college:
Bruce Beard, track and football at Huntington and Taylor; Matt Beard, football and wrestling at Trine; Samantha Dirrim, cross country and softball at Manchester; Conner Dove, football and baseball at Trine; Don Drake, cross country and track at the University of Southern Indiana; Dave Haberkorn, basketball and baseball at Earlham; Jane Hollabaugh, cross country and track at Ball State; Gary Moughler, cross country and track at Manchester; Kortny Redinger, bowling and softball at Huntington; Trey Staley, football and track at Anderson; Megan Strock, volleyball and basketball at Goshen; and Keith Timmerman, cross country and track at Indiana State.
Are there others? Quite possibly. I’d like to know of anybody else to add to my growing list.
My previous column on Eastside track history drew quite a few likes on the Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Thank you to everyone who took the time to read it and react.
If you don’t already, be sure to follow the Butler Bulletin’s Facebook page. I have plans to post additional columns there as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.