This Independence Day holiday, be safe when using fireworks.
In other words, don’t be that guy who says, “Hey y’all watch this,” right before some spectacular accident or explosion.
You’ve seen the videos where an adult hands a sparkler or some type of firework to another person and scared, that person tosses it away, to the very last place they should, creating a conflagration.
It doesn’t even have to be a careless accident. Fireworks can go off unexpectedly. Just last year, a Fort Wayne man died when he was burned after being struck under the chin by a firework that went off sooner than expected.
Each July 4, thousands of people — most often children and teens — are injured while using consumer fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
“Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks — devastating burns, other injuries, fires and even death,” the NPFA posted on its website.
According to the NFPA (website nfpa.org), sparklers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and account for roughly one-fourth of emergency room fireworks injuries. To put this into perspective, water boils at 212 degrees F. Cakes bake at 350 degrees F. Wood burns at 575 degrees F. Glass melts at 900 degrees F.
The NFPA says half of fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were to the extremities: hand, finger or leg. One-third of all injuries were to the eye or other parts of the head.
Children between ages 10-14 have the highest rate of fireworks injury, with more than one-third of victims of fireworks injuries being younger than age 15.
Each year, more than 19,500 reported fires are started or caused by fireworks, the NFPA said.
To get into the patriotic spirit, without fireworks, the NFPA offers the following suggestions:
• Use glow sticks. They glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to a sparkler.
• Loud and proud. Noisemakers are sure to make a statement and can be found at party supply stores.
• Outdoor movie night. Set up a screen and projector. Don’t forget the popcorn and bug spray.
• Red, white and blue silly string.
• Make a patriotic craft with the family.
• Throw a birthday party for the USA. Don’t forget the cake.
The U.S. Product Safety Commission (website cpsc.gov/fireworks) offers several safety tips related to fireworks.
“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said Alex Hoeh-Saric, CPSC chair.
As fireworks become widely available, the CPSC offers these safety tips:
• Never allow children to play with or ignite any type of firework, including sparklers.
• Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby to extinguish fires or sparks.
• Only buy and use fireworks if they are legal.
• Light fireworks one at a time in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions.
• Choose a field or area free from trees and other obstructions, far away from spectators to light fireworks.
• Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
• Never point or fire fireworks in the direction of other people.
• Do not place any part of the body directly over fireworks when lighting a fuse.
Fireworks can be beautiful, but are best left to the professionals. jeff jones can be contacted at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
