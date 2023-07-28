As youth and parents in our area know, several community festivals and county fairs have already taken place.
The 4-H fairs are an opportunity for youth to show the skills they’ve learned while showing animals and demonstrating their talents in a variety of other 4-H endeavors.
In recent weeks, LaGrange and Noble counties wrapped up their fairs, and Steuben County’s fair just took place.
Many youth who earn honors at their county fairs will take their animals to the Indiana State Fair that began Friday.
Not to be left out is DeKalb County. The annual fair, which bills itself as “America’s Family Reunion,” is one of the latest in the state and takes place Sept. 25-30.
While DeKalb County youth have some time until their fair, earlier this month, they were recognized for their achievements in various projects at the summer awards program.
Nine- and 10-year 4-H members were recognized, as well as several members earning “Tops in 4-H” distinction. Two 4-H’ers, Emma Brown and Lily Kreischer, garnered “Master Achiever” honors, which recognizes the best of the best in 4-H.
While the older children garner many awards and honors, including showmanship awards, one of the highlights at several county fairs occurs when the younger set has the chance to shine through mini 4-H events.
Be on the lookout for those mini 4-H’ers, including 6-year-old Oakley Holden, who participated in the Steuben County Fair.
Mini 4-H’ers have the opportunity to show animals, including cows, goats, horses, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine.
In an interview with Herald Republican reporter Caitlynn Shipe, Holden had a very unique description when asked what it’s like to show and handle a large animal.
“It’s like training a ferris wheel,” Holden said. “The swine are pretty good, but the beef are wild.”
That may be because the cow he was going to show stepped on his toe and pushed him into the side of the wall, but as Shipe wrote, Holden didn’t let that stop him.
Like Holden, his older 4-H brothers, sisters and 4-H leaders have had similar experiences.
As mini 4-H’ers like Holden will experience, the older members persevered and thrived to achieve great things while following the 4-H pledge of “I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service and my Health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
jeff jones can be contacted at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
