As several speakers mentioned in their speeches during Eastside’s virtual graduation ceremonies Sunday, this wasn’t your typical celebration.
Eastside’s gym was empty where, normally, about 90 or more seniors wearing green gowns would be seated, anxiously waiting for their names to be called to receive their diplomas and turn their tassels.
Looking on would be about 2,000 or so parents, grandparents and many other family members, some with tears in their eyes watching as perhaps the last child or grandchild was about to make their historic walk.
While the gym was eerily quiet, but outside was a different story. A parade saluting the seniors gathered in the east parking lot.
Fireworks cracked, popped and whistled overhead as Eastside alum Jack Stemen saluted the Class of 2020.
With friends and family members looking on, Butler police and firefighters, Concord Township, Hamilton and Spencerville firefighters and a DeKalb Eastern coach bus escorted the seniors as the parade traveled west on Green Street past the school and on a circuit through town before returning to the school.
Several vehicles were decorated with balloons, banners and signs. One student rode in the bucket of a tractor adorned with a sign, “Some have a story. We made history!”
Firefighters and school officials deserve a great deal of credit for making the most out of the situation.
The virtual ceremony featured a photo slide show of each of the graduates and speeches.
While the parade was a special way of saluting this year’s seniors — whose final year was turned upside-down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — perhaps this can lead to a new tradition for future seniors.
Experiment goes well on second try
Sunday’s parade was my first attempt to do a live Facebook post.
It also turned out to be my second attempt.
I thought it made sense to turn the phone horizontally to fill the frame with the parade as it passed by my position. As I was recording, I noticed a message in the corner of my phone that I should turn the camera to a vertical position.
Not wanting to do that during the course of the parade, I instead stopped recording, embarrassed at my failure with relatively new (at least for me) technology.
Because I deleted my first attempt at recording the parade, you don’t see the sideways version on Facebook.
With the parade due to return to Eastside, I had a chance at redemption. In my second attempt, somehow, I initially had the camera turned so that my ugly mug showed up on the screen instead of the approaching parade.
Because I hadn’t hit the live button yet, you don’t see that on Facebook.
I missed a couple of units, but I was able to fix it and record most of the parade as it returned to Eastside.
Sometimes, you can teach an old dog a new trick.
Hopefully, I’ll get better as I do more live Facebook posts.
As of Tuesday, that video had reached more than 6,000 people, with over 2,700 views on the Butler Bulletin’s Facebook page. If you haven’t seen it yet, go to the newspaper’s Facebook page or visit The Star or KPC News Facebook pages.
