Every day is a blank slate

Here we are almost in the middle of the first month of the new year.
Have you gotten used to writing 2023 yet or are you like me and catching yourself writing 2022?
It’s conference tournament week in the Northeast Corner Conference. Conference wrestling meets are right around the corner, and the girls basketball sectional draw is right after that.
Time flies in more ways than one.
It’s hard to believe I’m three months into my tenure as editor of The Star.
I’ve been in this business full time for more than 35 years but there are new experiences, new faces and new stories to write. That’s what makes what we do at The Star special.
I was given a valuable piece of advice when my career began: You are writing about people. Be responsible for what you write. Make sure it’s accurate, because if it’s not, you’re likely to run into that person on the street, and they will let you know about it.
That’s what makes working with local newspapers equally special. We write about people, what they do, the businesses they run or the hobbies they enjoy and why they enjoy those hobbies, among other interesting topics.
Simply put, I like writing “good news” stories. That’s something we try and emphasize here.
Unfortunately, there are “bad news” stories that have to be reported as well: crime, death, drugs, fires, traffic accidents and more.
My approach has been and will continue to be to emphasize local news first, area news second, state news next and national and world news after that.
I don’t print rumors or innuendo; there are other outlets that specialize in that. I will ask questions and find out what is really going on. Printing unfounded accusations or allegations will get you and your publication into serious legal trouble very quickly.
When it comes to laying out the next edition, every day is a clean slate. Each morning, we receive a “dummy” that indicates where ads are located, along with the banner on the front page and Life page.
Each and every item you see on a page has a box associated with it, from big, bold headlines to the daily forecast snippet on the front and the larger weather box on the page, to the cutlines that run under the photos.
We write our stories in one program and lay out pages in another, with the stories and photos shared between them.
When I started in this business, stories were typed and then reset on other equipment that printed them in strips of white paper and placed them on pages using wax and rollers, also known as the “paste-up” method.
Today, everything is done on the computer and all photos are digital images, either taken by us or submitted by readers or other sources.
As far as the news department goes, we’re a full-time staff of two: myself and Kathryn Bassett. We’ve both been with The Star for many years and we do our very best each and every day to give you the news that matters most.
We have worked hard to build the trusted reporting reputations that we have. We’re not perfect, but I’d like to think we’re pretty darn good.
