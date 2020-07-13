The danger with going on vacation is you never want to come back, especially when you encounter some of the breathtaking sites in northern Michigan.
Not long ago, my beautiful wife and I ventured into the Upper Peninsula for our first-ever visit to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising.
Pictured Rocks towers between 50 to 200 feet above Lake Superior just beyond Grand Island.
Just past Grand Island is the former East Channel Lighthouse, now privately owned.
The sandstone cliffs, carved by the wind and waves of Lake Superior, are painted by streaks of mineral stains seeping through the rocks. According to our tour guide, iron leaves behind distinct red and orange markings, copper gives off blue and green, manganese leaves behind brown and black trails, and limonite makes a white trail.
Featured attractions include Chapel Rock, Indian Head, Caves of Many Colors and Lovers Leap.
Chapel Rock features one lone tree atop the tallest rock formation, connecting to nearby formations by a long root.
Approaching from the south, Indian Head looks like a profile of a Native American, the inspiration for the formation’s name.
Lovers Leap and Caves of Many Colors feature large archways carved by waves over thousands of years.
At another location, our ship sailed into a channel until we were surrounded by high cliffs on three sides.
One of the things we enjoy on vacation is checking out local establishments.
While we waited to board our tour boat, we stopped for a bite to eat at Eh! Burger for loaded tator tots. The next day, we visited The Duck Pond in nearby Christmas, Michigan, where we were greeted by an oversized Santa Claus as we drove into town.
Of course, there was fudge and visits to some wineries in and around Mackinaw City.
This year, we discovered a park at McGulpin Rock, a landmark used for navigation since the 1600s.
The trip wouldn’t be complete without one of my favorite pastimes, watching the massive freighters pass by.
While Engineers Day at the Soo Locks was canceled due to the pandemic, I was able to see and photograph one of the vessels from my childhood, the Joseph H. Thompson, pushed by tug Laura L. VanEnkevort.
The Thompson began her career in 1944 in ocean service. Originally christened the Marine Robin, it served during World War II and was present at the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944.
After the war, the ship was idled for many years until it was purchased by a Milwaukee-based company and converted for Great Lakes service.
By 1985, the Thompson appeared destined for the scrap heap until it was sold again and converted into a self-unloading barge. In this configuration, the fore and aft crew cabins were removed, with a large crane installed on the deck for loading and unloading. A notch was cut into the stern, allowing the VanEnkevort to snugly fit and power the ship.
Any vacation never seems long enough, and finding two cottages — in addition to the one we found last year — all with great views of the Mackinac Bridge, made it harder to come home.
Needless to say, the cottages are out of our price range — despite our efforts to convince our mothers to grant us early inheritance.
Could moving north change our opinions of the beautiful water, bridge and landscape? Possibly. It’s something we might try to find out one day. Until then, northern Michigan will continue to be one of our favorite vacation destinations.
