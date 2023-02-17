The loss of a loved one — no matter the age or circumstances — is a difficult process.
The worst imaginable is for parents who have lost one of their children, regardless of the age.
Through my recent loss, I have come to understand how planning and preparing that final journey can be made easier — but no less painful — if you know their final wishes.
While death is inevitable, can you honestly say it’s something that you spend much time thinking about?
Do you wake up in the middle of the night and ask, what happens if I don’t wake up tomorrow?
When you wake up and think about death, do you think, I don’t want my brother to have this or that or I don’t want my sister this or that?
If you wake up in the middle of the night and can say you answered yes to any of those, you need to pick a better time to think about it, but they are all valid points.
Death isn’t something I’ve thought much about, but in reality, I’m now closer to the end than I am to the beginning of life.
Death gives you perspective about final wishes and the importance of letting others know what those wishes are so they may honor them.
Some questions to think about: do you want to be buried or cremated? If you want to be buried, where? What type of casket do you want? What color?
If you wish to be cremated, what is to be done with your ashes? Should they be placed in an urn, in the ground, in the marker or spread somewhere?
More questions to ponder: do you want traditional, melancholy or more joyous music played at the funeral? If you have calling, do you want an open casket or closed?
Do you want a traditional funeral or would you rather have a gathering where people can share funny stories and memories about their experiences with you?
To what organization or organizations should people give memorial donations in your memory?
Do you want to be an organ donor so that your organs may be used to give life to someone else?
These are all valid questions that none of us — including myself — want to think about but really need to take the time to consider.
When I’m dead, I really don’t care. I’m sure I’ll know what happens when I die but at that point, I really can’t say or do anything about it.
That’s why it’s important to share your wishes with your spouse, parents, children or loved ones sooner rather than later. Don’t put it off until tomorrow because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.
There are many professionals in legal, funeral, monument and other related fields that are available to offer advice and to document your wishes.
The decisions you make today — and make sure you tell those who will likely be left to fulfill those wishes — mean your loved ones don’t have to ask themselves, “Would Dad have liked this or would Mom have preferred to do that?”
Make that a priority sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.