Embrace your inner geek.
I know. I am one.
I was the kid in high school who had friends in all the different cliques but was never cool enough to be in any of them. Maybe I was but was never invited to any of the meetings.
That’s OK. I’m still friends with all of them. In my case, it was a sense of belonging but not really belonging, if that sounds right.
Again, that’s OK. Maybe I was a trend-setter and just didn’t know it.
Even though I don’t play a musical instrument, nor was I in band or choir, I am into music.
My wife rolls her eyes or shakes her head when I mention this song or that song has a unique time signature, sing the chorus of the Yes song “Roundabout” while driving through a roundabout, or rattle off members of bands and say who wrote what songs or other groups they were with.
When we met, she was amazed at my music collection that literally spans A to Z, from Asia to ZZ Top and includes such diverse artists as The Beatles, The Cars, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, KISS, Little Richard, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Glenn Miller, Pink Floyd, Split Enz, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Rolling Stones and The Who.
Going to a place like Wooden Nickel feeds my music geekism. One minute, I might have a Duran Duran CD in one hand and an Iron Maiden CD in the other. A few minutes later, I might checking out Deep Purple or ABBA.
I amaze her (I think) with my knowledge of sports, especially hockey or my ongoing interest in other sports, jerseys or team colors.
My wife politely nods or shakes her head as I rattle off another astounding factoid.
When I shake my head, I wonder if others hear a rattling sound.
Again, my wife rolls her eyes in disbelief when I say I have a large head. I actually do. On the rare occasions I wear one, I need a 7-5/8 inch baseball cap. I know there are larger hat sizes, but that’s pretty big.
I also tell her that I don’t have a receding hairline.
I insist it’s because I have this vast wasteland of useless information between my eyes and ears and it’s looking for a way to escape. In my case, it’s causing my head to grow, thus causing my hair to part, or in other words, creating islands of hair and islands without.
Back in my day — which causes my youngest daughter to chime in with a “You’re old” comment — many guys took time to get the feathered-hair look just right, while others sported mullets.
It was common for guys to carry a comb in a back pocket. Apparently, one time in class, I combed my hair, the teacher called upon me and I gave the correct answer. One of my classmates remembered that and next time, encouraged me to comb my hair so I could get the correct answer when we were part of a classroom contest or something like that.
I find enjoyment in looking at color pallets, crayons and swatches. Not because I’m thinking about painting the garage or a room in the house but because in my mind, I’m thinking about what colors would pair together on a baseball or basketball uniform. Just like painting a room only different.
Fortunately for all of you, there’s not enough space — nor enough ink — to go into all of my geekisms here.
My advice to you is to embrace your inner geek.
There are others out there just like you. I know. I am one.
