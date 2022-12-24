It’s the day before Christmas — one day closer to the day little children eagerly await to arrive each year.
Christmas is a time for family gatherings, food, presents and being together.
It’s also a time for all of those classic Christmas programs and movies: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Christmas Story,” “Christmas Vacation” and my favorite, the 1965 “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
If I could be any character, I would probably want to be Snoopy. After all, he dances without a care in the world, plays hockey with Woodstock and battles the Red Baron in his Sopwith Camel airplane, better known as his doghouse.
Schroeder would be great too. While he favors Beethoven, he shows a knack for more modern pieces with the jazzy piano piece (the Peanuts theme song, “Linus and Lucy,” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio). He’s either oblivious or ignorant of Lucy’s affections, preferring to focus on the piano, unless he’s catching for Charlie Brown’s baseball team.
I would be more likely be Charlie Brown.
Being Charlie Brown wouldn’t be so bad though. While he was initially ridiculed for picking the tiniest, spindliest Christmas tree, inside, he had a feeling, saying, “It needs me.”
As Charlie Brown is searching for the real meaning of Christmas, Linus comes to the rescue, quoting Luke 2: 8-14, reciting, “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.
“And lo, the angel of the Lord came over them, and the glory of the Lord shone around about them: and they were sore afraid.
“And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for behold, I bring you tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.
“And this shall be a sign unto you; ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’
“And suddenly, there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
After his speech, Linus and Charlie Brown take the tree outside. Affixing one of Snoopy’s ornaments to the smallish tree, the weight causes it to fall over. In anguish, Charlie Brown exclaims, “I killed it. Everything I touch gets ruined.”
As Charlie Brown walks away, Linus once again comes to the rescue, wrapping his blanket around it.
“I never thought it was such a bad little tree ... It just needs a little love,” Linus said. As he wrapped his blanket around it and Charlie Brown’s friends placed ornaments all over it, the tree suddenly shone brightly and proudly.
Peanuts creator Charles Schulz found ways to share valuable life lessons within his cartoon strips and TV programs. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may be his best of all.
This Christmas season, remember the meaning of the season and be sure to share a little love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.