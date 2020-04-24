One of the sure signs of spring is a freshly-baked rhubarb pie.
Rhubarbs stalks, which are very sour tasting, can be cooked and sweetened to be used as pie filling. Rhubarb is often referred to as “pie plant” for this very reason.
I like it best when combined with strawberries. Rhubarb is used in cakes, sauces or strained and drunk as a juice as well.
It will soon be time for harvesting rhubarb.
Rhubarb (Rheum rhabarbarum) is a perennial vegetable that shoots up edible stalks in the spring.
Rhubarb will grow best in a sunny location with well-draining soil.
Loamy soils are better than sandy soils for growing rhubarb. Loamy soil is more water retentive and can provide more nutrients to the plant.
Do not place rhubarb in a soggy location. Too much moisture will cause the roots to rot.
A rhubarb plant can get very large. Allow a three foot by three foot space in the garden for it.
A rhubarb plant can live 15 years or more with good care.
The rhubarb plant is a “heavy feeder”. By “heavy feeder” I mean that the plant will require a large amount of nutrients for its leaves and stalks to reach their full potential.
The soil should be supplemented yearly with a balanced fertilizer or compost. Incorporating compost or manure (aged at least a year) can add valuable micronutrients and organic matter to the soil.
Take note during the growing season whether growth is vigorous or weak and adjust the supplementation accordingly the next year.
Rhubarb is one of those plants that I feel have been divided and shared between families and friends for many years.
When receiving a start of rhubarb, just make sure it isn’t carrying a virus with it. Chances are good that if your start is coming from a large, vigorous plant, then it should be ok.
Plants or crowns can also be bought from garden centers, nurseries and by mail order.
A rhubarb plant will produce its next year’s buds at the outer edge of the crown.
With each passing year, the plant will become a bit wider until no or very few stalks are growing in the center. This is an indication that it needs to be divided.
Like many perennial plants, it will do best when divided every few years.
I have read on some websites that it is best to pull and twist the stalks to harvest rhubarb, and others say to use a sharp knife to cut the stalks.
If my stalks won’t pull out then I cut them. I just make sure my knife is clean for each cut. When using the cutting method, use a sharp knife near the base, but be careful not to injure any new stalks that are just beginning to poke through the ground.
Rhubarb varieties will have different levels of sourness and fibrousness. They also vary in color from a light green to almost a pure red.
All parts of the rhubarb plant contain a toxic substance called oxalic acid. The stalks contain such a small amount that it is safe to eat. The leaves have a higher concentration of the acid which makes them poisonous. The leaves are best tossed into a compost pile.
About the middle of June, the rhubarb plant should be given a chance to store up its food reserves for the next year.
Discontinue harvest, apply mulch and irrigate when it becomes dry.
Insect pests are usually not much of a problem with rhubarb.
There is a small, snouted beetle called rhubarb curculio that can bore holes into the crown and stalks. It’s about half-an-inch to three-fourths-of-an-inch long and dark in color.
Stalk borers can do the same damage as rhubarb curculio. They can be controlled by removing any nearby grassy weeds and curly dock, a weed which is a natural host to rhubarb curculio.
A virus may occasionally infect a rhubarb plant. It causes abnormal growth, loss of vigor and leaf discoloration.
If a rhubarb plant has a virus, it is best to remove it from the garden and start over, planting the new plant in a different location from the last.
As always, Happy Gardening!
