I am posing some thought-provoking questions from one of my older blog posts relating to setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for the children.
1. Are you co-parenting similar in each home to lessen the confusion for your children? 2. Are there two sets of rules for your children? 3. Does one parent require chores and the other parent none? 4. Is there a different homework plan or routine in each home? 5. Is bedtime different in each home? 6. Are your children allowed unlimited time, or more time on their phone, computers, iPads, or TV in one home, but time restrictions are in place in the other home?
I have written about this before, due to the importance of getting a co-parenting relationship and journey off to a good start. These are important considerations and this is only scratching the surface of questions and topics for “setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children.”
This was a prior series in my column that you may remember, but a big part of the importance is to make it more difficult for your children to pit one of you against the other. Remember, children who are in the middle of separation or divorce will do what they need to do to keep peace for them. If that means saying something different to each of you because of fear, guilt or disapproval, then that is what will happen. If that means sharing what happens in each home, to show lack of a united front on your part, then that is what will happen.
A lot of couples are not able to have a discussion about the importance of this and maybe you both feel differently about whether this is even important for your circumstance, but based on history with the couples I work with, it is a thing eventually.
It is about setting a standard. It is about setting an expectation and it is about setting an example. If you are interested in putting this type of standard in place, then start by initiating a conversation. If that does not go so well, then maybe begin by making efforts to show your ex that you want to be a willing participant to this type of co-parenting standard.
There are things that can be done that will help get you started if you are unable to, or unwilling to have a conversation with your ex. The efforts on your part could be: if you know your ex puts your children to bed routinely at 8 p.m., then you could do the same or have a “similar” routine set up in your home. If you know that your ex has some restrictions in place for technology (whatever type), you could do the same or something similar.
This is about lessening the confusion for children who are in the middle of separation or divorce. This is about routine being needed for children to feel and have a sense of normalcy during the difficult time of separation or divorce. This is about taking away from your children, the opportunity to pit one of you against the other and this is about creating and setting a standard in your co-parenting relationship and doing so with what is in the “best interest” of your children.
It might be difficult to get something like this put in place, especially if you are already several years into a co-parenting journey that lacks respect, but the result of decisions not being made about some of these issues could already be having an impact on your children that you may not even realize yet.
It is up to us as respectful and responsible co-parents to see that our children are affected as little as possible by the decision to separate or divorce. Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for the children is great and creative standard and a great way to start a co-parenting relationship and journey.
In an upcoming column, I will try to break this down to give co-parents an opportunity to put the things in place that I share to begin setting a different standard in their co-parenting, as well as ideas about co-parenting relationship. expectations. A lot of that will be through thought provoking questions, suggestions and examples.
I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving and I hope you have a great week.
