The holidays are here and this is sometimes a very challenging time of year for some co-parents.
What is it that is so upsetting about the holidays for co-parents? Over the years, I have had conversations with co-parents really bent out of shape about not having their children for a specific holiday, or not having their children on the actual day of a holiday. Although it may be different, it is part of making a decision to no longer be together with your ex.
A lot of co-parents have set visitation schedules through final court orders for the holidays, that are maybe one parent has the children on the even numbered years and the other parent has them on the odd numbered years, alternating holidays. That seems to be popular standard language for most holiday visitation schedules.
I like parenting plans that are very specific, because that is what some co-parents need as a guide, especially in the beginning of their co-parenting journey. As it pertains to your holiday visitation orders, don’t wait until the holiday is here to try to understand your holiday visitation schedule if it is not clear for you, or if it is causing conflict in your co-parenting. An example from my co-parenting coaching that has happened several times is co-parents not understanding the language in their court orders about when the actual start time is and end time is for their holiday visits.
Many of my workshop attendees have discussed this, and as a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, my job is to help co-parents comply with their court orders. I do not however, interpret the language in their orders. If you are unclear and find yourself just not understanding the language in your court orders, ask your attorney to interpret them for you. That is an easy fix that could save a lot of conflict in your co-parenting relationship.
Once you understand your holiday visitation schedule and you work through using your parenting plan in your court orders without issues, you may be able to start creating a holiday visitation plan that better suits the family holiday plans on both sides so the children don’t miss out. That, in my opinion, should be a co-parenting goal.
I think the important thing for co-parenting through the holidays is to keep holiday normalcy for your children, especially at the onset of a separation or divorce. If there are holiday traditions, those don’t need to change just because you and your ex made a decision to no longer be together. As an example, if a family Christmas tradition is one evening everyone gets in their pajamas, you pop some popcorn, grab a favorite drink, hop in the car and drive around listening to Christmas music, munching and looking at Christmas lights, that tradition does not need to change.
Children want normalcy without tension, stress and upset, so when co-parenting through the holidays, it is important that you are co-parenting in a way that the holidays continue to be happy ones for the children. For the children, a sense of normalcy can still exist in the face of separation or divorce, even through the holidays.
I hope you all have a great week.
