A very common problem that children deal with while in the middle of their parents separation or divorce is their parents using them as messengers. Maybe you do that, but not intentionally.
It seems harmless enough, right? Here are a few examples of sending messages that could be harmless, or harmful. 1. Hey son, tell mom/dad, I didn’t receive my child support. 2. Hey daughter, tell mom/dad I’m not buying cheerleading stuff. That is why I pay child support. 3. Hey kids, tell mom/dad that I won’t be able to pick you up for our next visit. 4. Hey kids, tell mom/dad I went ahead and put money in your lunch account. 5. Hey son, tell mom/dad I will be able to pick you up and bring you home after practice today.
Harmless or harmful? There is a difference. As a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, my opinion is children should not be messengers. That being said, I don’t see any harm in message number four or five of those examples. Example three could go either way, depending on the current co-parenting status with an ex.
The possible harmless part of children being used as messengers may be with children who are in the best of circumstances as far as their parents co-parenting. For co-parents who are co-parenting in a healthy, respectful and responsible way, their child(ren) may not give second thought to relaying messages. They won’t see an agenda. For child(ren) who are in the middle of high conflict co-parenting, they may feel stress, tension and upset about being asked to relay a less than respectful message to their other parent.
Child support, visitation arrangements and purchases for extra-curricular activities are all adult co-parenting topics that the child(ren) should not be involved in. Any message that has a disrespectful agenda is not a message the children should be communicating to their other parent. Maybe some of this may seem harmless, but it could make a child feel a way about it. Any message a child carries from one parent to the other parent, the child will be the one at the receiving end of the reaction and response, whether good or bad. That is a high price for a child.
Remember, one of the co-parenting goals is to co-parent in a way that has the least amount of tension, stress and upset on the child(ren). I think parents who use their child(ren) as messengers may not realize the emotional impact that could have on their child(ren). Not intentional maybe, but emotional impact is a common result.
Now is a good time to reflect and ask yourself the tough question: Am I using my child(ren) as a messenger? Acknowledge yes or no and then make changes accordingly.
I hope you all have a great week.
