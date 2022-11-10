You may think that your children are not affected by the way you co-parent with their other parent, but what if they are?
I am going back to the basics today to share with you again, my four-part formula for reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting. Fairly simple when you read them, but you may find it challenging when it comes to applying them while in the middle of difficult co-parenting issues.
It has been a long while since I have shared them, so as a refresher, my four part formula for reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting is: 1. Make a choice. Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly, however that looks. 2. Set aside your differences to do that. It is important to realize that setting aside your differences does not mean that you maybe were not wronged by your ex, but it means that how you were wronged cannot get in the way of your co-parenting. Your co-parenting relationship is different than the relationship you had while together, so it needs to be treated differently. Remember, a few weeks ago I wrote about redefining your relationship and this is an example of that. 3. Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t. That is very self explanatory. 4. Go for the Oscar. Put on that act if that is what it takes, especially within eyeshot and/or earshot of the children.
These formula parts are only as good as the application of them to circumstance and is truly how you can manage your co-parenting journey, even through the challenges.
In one of my co-parenting coaching sessions with a couple last year, the ex wife said “what if he doesn’t follow our agreed plan?” My response was, “refer to formula part number 3.” When you are working on getting your co-parenting relationship back on track, or just beginning your co-parenting journey, with each thing that comes up, you refer to the formula parts as a guide. It is a great tool for keeping things civil and that is what you want. You don’t have to like your ex to be civil to them.
In my column last week, I wrote about flexibility, adaptability and understanding. Those three things used, with the four formula parts, will in time, for sure change the dynamic of your co-parenting relationship, if it is currently less than respectful and responsible.
Remember, effort is effort no matter how small and change is change no matter how small. Begin making effort, so you can begin to see change ... for the children.
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.