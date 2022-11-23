KENDALLVILLE — As you read this, we are roughly three weeks into the girls basketball season and several of our boys basketball teams started their seasons last night.
The boys from Central Noble, Lakeland, Garrett and Churubusco will start their campaigns tonight and the rest of the area will get started on Saturday.
Our labor of love for area sports continues with this special section as we preview our 14 area teams: East Noble, DeKalb, Angola, West Noble, Lakeland, Garrett, Central Noble, Prairie Heights, Westview, Churubusco, Eastside, Fremont, Hamilton and Lakewood Park Christian.
It’s a busy time wrapping up one sports season and starting another. I appreciate the tireless efforts of staff sports reporters Evan Weaver and Mark Murdock and sports correspondent David Vantress, and the help from our colleagues on the news side for helping us out, like Jeff Jones and Matt Getts.
We thank our sports television colleagues in Fort Wayne and the sports medicine and training outlets in Fort Wayne for putting together media days in basketball and football and bringing our coaches together in our place. It makes our jobs easier.
The top halves of the Northeast Corner Conference for both girls and boys basketball look to be very competitive. I acknowledge that Fairfield, the lone NECC school outside of our coverage area, will be in the mix, too, in both places. The Falcon girls, led by a good guy we occasionally catch up with in coach Brodie Garber, are one of the NECC favorites.
The DeKalb and East Noble cage squads are progressing at their own respective rates with coaches in either their second or third seasons at the helm. Girls coach Jared Estep and boys coach Tim Voss are working to build their programs up in their second seasons at Lakewood Park Christian.
We’re excited about this basketball season and we also encourage you to visit our website, kpcnews.com, to follow our coverage on game nights.
Ken Fillmore Sports Director of KPC Media Group
